This past Saturday in the main event of UFC 325, we saw a rematch for the featherweight title. Champion Alexander Volkanovski (28-4) was taking on Diego Lopes (27-8) for a second time.

These two fought back in April of last year with Volkanovski largely dominating the fight. With that, I didn’t have much of an appetite to see a quick rematch between the two. However, after Diego Lopes knocked out Jean Silva at Noche UFC, the promotion decided to throw him back in there.

I was hesitant on seeing the rematch because I wasn’t sure that we’d see something drastically different from the first fight. Well, turns out, we didn’t see anything different from the first fight and once again, Alexander Volkanovski dominated the fight.

With his movement and quick counter striking, he kept Lopes hesitant and on the outside throughout the fight. It was a very lopsided decision win and you could easily have given all five rounds to Volkanovski.

What’s next after UFC 325?

There were some who thought that Volkanovski might retire after this latest title defense. The 37-year-old champion really has nothing left to prove, but you have to give the man credit. He wants to keep going and he wants to challenge the best in the world.

Right now, Movsar Evloev and Lerone Murphy are the rumored headliners for UFC London in March. If those two fight, the winner has to be next for Volk and you know that he’ll take that fight.