After bounce back win at UFC Saudi Arabia, what’s next for Sergei Pavlovich?

On the main card of UFC Saudi Arabia, we are going to see a big time matchup in the heavyweight division. Two big time strikers will collide as former interim title challenger Sergei Pavlovich (19-3) takes on Jairzinho Rozenstruik (15-6).

Heading into this matchup, I thought the fight would go one of two ways. I thought that Pavlovich would score a knockout or I thought that Rozenstruik would point his way to a decision using a variety of range shots and kicks. Neither one of those things happened on Saturday.

Throughout the three round fight, both men seemed very tentative especially Rozenstruik. Pavlovich did land a few big shots throughout the fight, but nothing landed clean and he never seemed close to a finish. That said, the big shots he did land made it easy to score the rounds for him. When the cards were read at UFC Saudi Arabia, Sergei Pavlovich won a lopsided decision.

What’s next after UFC Saudi Arabia?

This was a big bounce back win for Pavlovich. After winning six straight fights by first round knockout, Pavlovich had lost two fights in a row and didn’t look good in either fight. He needed to get back in the win column, I was just hoping that he’d do it in a much more exciting fashion. The UFC wasn’t impressed with the fight.

So, what’s next for Pavlovich? With the win, Pavlovich will maintain his spot in the top five and there are a couple of options out there for him. One option would be a fight with fellow striker Ciryl Gane. Gane is coming off a controversial decision win over Alexander Volkov where most people though he lost. That’s not really the performance Gane needed to get a title shot so perhaps the UFC puts them together.

Another option would be Jailton Almeida. After Almeida suffered his first loss inside the octagon last year to Curtis Blaydes, he’s bounced back with first round stoppages over Alexandr Romanov and Serghei Spivac. A fight with Pavlovich could be next for him.