This past Saturday in the main event of UFC 322, the welterweight title was on the line. Former lightweight champion Islam Makhachev (28-1) moved up and vacated his lightweight title to take on champion Jack Della Maddalena (18-3).

Della Maddalena had won the title back in May when he defeated Belal Muhammad. JDM did a really solid job of defending the grappling of Muhammad so many thought that he would be a really tough challenge for Islam Makhachev.

However, it was apparent from the opening bell that there are levels to this and JDM was not on the level of Islam Makhachev. Whether they were on the feet where Makhachev was brutalizing the lead leg of Della Maddalena or on the ground where Della Maddalena had no answers, this fight was all Islam Makhachev.

The betting odds entering UFC 322 surprised many because the general belief was this would be a close fight. However, it was anything but as it was five rounds of pure dominance from the new welterweight champion Islam Makhachev.

What’s next after UFC 322?

There might not be a more exciting division in the UFC right now than the welterweight division. Islam Makhachev is at the top, but there is a list of killers that are chasing after him. Michael Morales and Carlos Prates made massive statements with knockout wins at UFC 322 which is going to vault them right into the title picture.

Ian Machado Garry and Belal Muhammad fight this upcoming weekend in Qatar and the winner of that fight will be in the mix. You have Shavkat Rakhmonov who is undefeated and returning from injury. He was supposed to fight Belal Muhammad for the title before suffering an injury.

Then of course you have one of the greatest of all time in Kamaru Usman. Now, if Makhachev has it his way, he’d fight Kamaru Usman next. He views Usman as a real legacy fight for him. Usman and Makhachev both have the same representation so it would be an easy fight for the UFC to make.

If I’m booking 170, I would give the title shot to Rakhmonov or Morales next. One of the two undefeated contenders should be next and then I would book the other one against Carlos Prates while booking Usman against the winner of Machado Garry – Muhammad.