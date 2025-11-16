In the main event of UFC 322, we are going to see a true super fight in the main event for the welterweight title. Champion Jack Della Maddalena (18-2) is looking to defend his title for the first time as he takes on former lightweight champion Islam Makhachev (27-1).

Della Maddalena is making his first title defense after winning the title from Belal Muhammad back in May. Islam Makhachev vacated the lightweight title after his fourth title defense earlier this year to move up and challenge JDM at for the welterweight title.

UFC 322 Recap

Round 1

The UFC 322 main event begins with a touch of the gloves. Della Maddalena holds the center and Makhachev fires a leg kick. Another kick from Makhachev and Della Maddalena fires a combination that gets Makhachev moving backwards. Pace slows just a bit as both men start feeling out the distance.

Left from Della Maddalena and now a left counter from Makhachev. Makhachev shoots for a leg and he gets ahold of one. Takedown with ease from Makhachev and Della Maddalena is already in deep trouble. JDM trying to stay safe here as Makhachev is on top with three minutes left in the opening round.

Short shots from Makhachev here and Della Maddalena is trying to get a little distance. Della Maddalena forces a scramble and he’s nearly up but Makhachev gets to the back with hooks in. Della Maddalena rolls to his back and he gets it back to half guard with two minutes to work.

Della Maddalena landing some shots from the bottom but that’s about all he can do right now. Makhachev going to work here with shots and you can tell that he’s trying to setup a choke. Della Maddalena doing a nice job defending right now. JDM survives the first round but the first round goes to the challenger at UFC 322.

Round 2

Entering the second and Della Maddalena has to keep this one standing. Makhachev holding the center and he fires a leg kick to start the striking. Combination now from Makhachev that Della Maddalena defends well. Another brutal calf kick lands from Makhachev and now he goes high.

Uppercut from Makhachev and Della Maddalena lands a nice shot. Clinch from Makhachev and he pushes Della Maddalena against the fence. Della Maddalena tries to hit a switch but Makhachev is all over it and takes him to the ground with three minutes left in the second round.

Suffocating top pressure here from Makhachev. Short elbows from Makhachev and he’s just controlling the champion here. JDM staying composed on the bottom but he eats two massive elbows from Makhachev. Della Maddalena has no answers right now on the ground.

Two more big elbows from Makhachev. Della Maddalena gets a little distance and tries to get up but Makhachev rolls with him and stays on top. Makhachev trying to attack an arm-triangle but Della Maddalena defends well. The second round comes to a close and it’s all Islam Makhachev through two at UFC 322.

Round 3

Entering the third and Jack Della Maddalena has to maintain distance here in the third round. JDM looks lighter on his feet as the third round begins. Makhachev plots forward and he throws a combination. Low kick from Della Maddalena and now Makhachev fires a bigger one back.

JDM looks very tentative on the feet right now. Check right hand from Makhachev and now a calf kick that wobbles Della Maddalena. Combination from Makhachev and then they clinch. Big shots from Della Maddalena as Makhachev throws some knees. They break and JDM moves forward right into a double leg from Makhachev.

Makhachev takes him down with ease and he has three minutes to work. Makhachev immediately starts working towards a choke. Della Maddalena defends it but now he has Makhachev on top with more than half the round remaining. Della Maddalena tries to force a scramble but he isn’t going anywhere.

Makhachev in full control and he continues attacking chokes here. Della Maddalena might be getting dominated, but he’s defending the submission attempts well. Big elbows now from Makhachev. More big elbows and the round ends with it being a clean sweep through three at UFC 322.

Round 4

Entering the fourth and Della Maddalena just doesn’t have an answer for Islam Makhachev right now. Della Maddalena coming forward to start the fourth and he lands a couple of kicks. Nasty body kick lands from Makhachev. Another nasty body kick from Makhachev.

A much slower pace here in the fourth round. Makhachev lands a nice left and then another nasty calf kick. Della Maddalena’s calf is really hurting right now and Makhachev shoots for another takedown. Della Maddalena can’t even defend it and now Makhachev is back on top with three minutes to work.

Short shots immediately from Makhachev. Della Maddalena is moving and he’s trying to scramble but Makhachev is on him like glue. He desperately tries to scramble and he gives up his back for his effort with two minutes to work. Della Maddalena is able to roll to his back and he gets it to half guard.

90 seconds left in the round and there’s just no real resistance from Jack Della Maddalena right now. Makhachev tries to attack a kimura but Della Maddalena defends well. The round ends and it’s 4-0 Makhachev.

Round 5

Entering the final round at UFC 322 and Jack Della Maddalena needs a miracle. JDM pushes forward immediately and he’s trying to throw. Big takedown from Makhachev and with four minutes left in the fight, this might be the end. Makhachev attacks a kimura but Della Maddalena fights through it.

While he’s been utterly dominated, you have to respect the heart of Jack Della Maddalena. Della Maddalena is just holding on right now and Makhachev is controlling him here. Two minutes have gone by and it’s just a chess match on the ground right now. Makhachev locks in a choke but Della Maddalena immediately gets out of it.

I’ve actually been very impressed by the submission defense from Della Maddalena tonight despite getting dominated. The fight comes to an end and it’s going to be a clean sweep from Islam Makhachev who will become the new UFC welterweight champion.

Islam Makhachev def. Jack Della Maddalena by Unanimous Decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-45)