After becoming lightweight champion at UFC 317, what’s next for Ilia Topuria?

This past Saturday in the main event of UFC 317, the lightweight title was on the line. Former featherweight champion Ilia Topuria (17-0) was looking to remain unbeaten while capturing a second world title as he took on former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira (35-11).

Topuria was the big betting favorite which surprised many considering how good Charles Oliveira is. Oliveira entered the octagon having gone 13-2 in his last fifteen fights with the only loss being a close split decision loss to Arman Tsarukyan and a loss to Islam Makhachev in their lightweight title fight.

Topuria got off to a hot start cutting Oliveira with one of his first shots that he landed. They ended up on the ground where Topuria was able to get top position. After Topuria backed away and they started striking, the end was near. Topuria jabbed to the body and then knocked Oliveira out cold with a vicious combination to become the UFC lightweight champion.

What’s next after UFC 317?

If you ask me, I would rank Ilia Topuria number one in the pound for pound rankings. What he’s done in his last three fights is far more impressive to me than anything that Islam Makhachev has done. Topuria knocked out Alexander Volkanovski, Max Holloway, and Charles Oliveira.

After his win at UFC 317, longtime rival Paddy Pimblett entered the cage and the two engaged in a lot of back-and-forth seemingly setting up a future fight. Topuria admitted after the event that Paddy Pimblett is who he wants to face next. However, Dana White didn’t seem to be aligned with that train of thought.

I personally think that Justin Gaethje is going to end up getting the next title shot. Arman Tsarukyan could also get the next shot, but I think the UFC will do right by Gaethje and give him the next shot. I wouldn’t be surprised to see Pimblett face Tsarukyan on the same card, but I’m going with Gaethje.