After another loss at UFC Vegas 106, what’s next for Gilbert Burns?

This past weekend, the UFC returned to The APEX in Las Vegas with a big time welterweight showcase in the main event. Top prospect Michael Morales (18-0) was set to have his toughest test to date as he took on former title challenger, Gilbert Burns (22-9).

For Durinho, he was looking to turn things around with his career. Back in May 2023, Burns was in a title eliminator against Belal Muhammad. Burns hurt his shoulder early in that fight but lasted all five rounds and lost a decision. He returned nearly a year later and was up against current champion Jack Della Maddalena but was stopped in the last minute and a half. He then lost to Sean Brady back in September where he just looked gun shy.

He needed to derail the Morales hype train and show that he’s still a force at 170. He didn’t do that at UFC Vegas 106. Morales went right through the former title challenger and stopped him in the first round. While this is Burns’ fourth loss in a row, this one felt much different.

What’s next after UFC Vegas 106?

Before last weekend, Burns admitted that his career was nearing the end. He didn’t say he would retire with a loss, but he acknowledged that he’s closer to the end of things. This was an alarming performance in terms of where he stands amongst the best at 170 pounds.

Burns will turn 39 in July and now he’s looking at a four-fight losing streak. That said, despite the four straight losses, he’s still ranked tenth in the division. The guys he’s lost to are the current champion, the number one contender, the number two contender, and Morales who is now ranked eighth. So, he’s only lost to the best of the best.

I still think Burns has wins in him, but it all depends on who the UFC matches him up with. In terms of his next fight, I’d like to see him fight Colby Covington next. Covington is a former interim champion who is in a similar position as Burns. Covington has lost two straight lopsided fights and he’s ranked ninth currently. I think the two should fight with the winner getting back on track and the loser having some real questions about the future.