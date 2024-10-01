After another big win at UFC Paris, what’s next for Nassourdine Imavov?

Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

This past Saturday in the co-main event of UFC Paris, we saw a big time matchup in the middleweight division between two men who were looking to jump into title contention. Fourth ranked Nassourdine Imavov (15-4) was taking on Brendan “All In” Allen (24-6) who was looking to take his spot in the top five.

Imavov came into the bout coming off big wins against Roman Dolidze and former title challenger Jared Cannonier. Allen had a ton of momentum having won seven fights in a row leading up to the Paris card. Whoever won this fight was going to be in the title picture at 185 pounds.

Allen started out hot in this matchup getting a good early takedown and controlling the first round. However, Imavov battled back in the second round keeping things on the feet and controlling the striking. The third round saw Imavov keep things standing and again, he got the better of things. After winning the final two rounds, it was a clear decision for Imavov at UFC Paris.

What’s next after UFC Paris?

Nassourdine Imavov didn’t move in the rankings and he’s still fourth as of today. I completely understand his desire for a title shot given his last three wins, but I just don’t see a title shot coming next for him. There are two guys in front of him in terms of the pecking order for a title shot.

Former champion Sean Strickland (who has a win over Imavov) is going to get the next shot at Dricus Du Plessis. Former champion Robert Whittaker is taking on Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 308 and the winner of that fight is likely going to take on the winner of DDP – Strickland 2.

So, where does that leave Imavov. Outside of being a backup fighter for one of the next title shots, Imavov is going to need to take another fight. Fortunately for him, there’s a huge name in the rankings that makes all the sense in the world. I would love to see Imavov face off against former champion Israel Adesanya.

Adesanya is coming off back-to-back title losses against Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis. After the loss to DDP, Adesanya made it clear that he wasn’t retiring and I’m sure he wants to get rematches with both of those guys. He needs a win before getting back to the title. He needs a good opponent and there’s none better in the rankings if you ask me than Nassourdine Imavov.