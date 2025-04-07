Yankees made a smart move signing veteran bullpen arm

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The Yankees bullpen has been riding a bit of a rollercoaster to open the 2025 season, and that’s led to some interesting roster maneuvering. Over the weekend, the Yankees designated veteran reliever Adam Ottavino for assignment after Devin Williams returned from the paternity list. It was a quick move, more procedural than permanent.

But Ottavino wasn’t ready to disappear.

Rather than accept a minor-league assignment, the 39-year-old opted for free agency—only for the Yankees to bring him right back on a new major league contract.

A Veteran Arm for a Shaky Pen

In order to make room, the Yankees optioned lefty Brent Headrick, signaling a preference for more right-handed support in a bullpen that’s been anything but steady.

Ottavino may be on the back nine of his career, but he still brings some sneaky value. In 2024 with the Mets, he tossed 56 innings with a 4.34 ERA, which isn’t exactly eye-popping, but his underlying metrics tell a better story.

He ranked in the 92nd percentile in expected batting average, the 86th in strikeout rate, and the 81st in hard-hit rate. That means when he was on, hitters weren’t doing much with it. His sweeper remains his bread and butter, holding opponents to just a .225 average last season. Meanwhile, his sinker quietly did serious damage, giving up just a .231 average and a .269 slugging percentage.

Stability in a Storm

The Yankees bullpen currently ranks in the bottom third of the league in ERA, with key arms like Fernando Cruz, Mark Leiter Jr., and Tim Hill struggling out of the gate. Re-adding Ottavino gives them a more experienced arm with proven late-inning value and an elite pitch mix that can still fool hitters.

With Jonathan Loáisiga, Jake Cousins, and Ian Hamilton still working their way back from injury, reinforcements were necessary—and Ottavino, familiar with the Bronx and with something left in the tank, could be the perfect short-term fix.

Even if he’s not dominating every outing, Ottavino gives the Yankees a veteran who can manage high-leverage spots while the rest of the bullpen gets sorted out. In a year that’s already off to a hectic start in the pitching department, having a steady hand is worth its weight in pine tar.