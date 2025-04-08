Yankees eyeing big-time offense utility man upgrade

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Yankees have kicked off the 2025 season with a bang, but beneath the surface of their explosive offense lies one glaring need—another reliable right-handed bat who can float across multiple positions.

With DJ LeMahieu nearing a return from injury, the Bombers are bracing more for his availability than his production. The reality is that LeMahieu hasn’t been himself for quite some time, battling decline over the past few seasons. Even if he does return, it’s no guarantee he’ll be the player they hoped for when they signed him to that long-term deal.

Peraza’s Start Is Encouraging, But Is It Sustainable?

At the moment, Oswald Peraza is giving the Yankees a decent return while filling the gap. Over his first five games, he’s hitting .364/.364/.818 with a homer and three RBIs. That’s about as much as you could ask for from a 24-year-old who has yet to fully prove himself at the major league level.

Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

The problem? We’ve seen this movie before. Peraza has flashed brilliance in small samples but struggled with consistency. As the plate appearances rack up, the scouting reports catch up, and the league tends to adjust quicker than the player.

He’s not alone in that regard, but the Yankees know better than to bank their entire right-handed infield depth on a hot start in April.

Pablo Reyes’ Struggles Are Glaring

The other option, Pablo Reyes, hasn’t helped his case. The 31-year-old journeyman is known more for his glove than his bat, but even that reputation took a hit after a rough defensive showing at third base last week. Multiple errors in a single game and zero contributions offensively have put his roster spot firmly on the bubble.

Reyes has never been an above-average hitter and, at this stage, it’s unlikely he becomes one. The Yankees are running low on time and patience when it comes to finding an internal solution.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Is a Trade the Inevitable Path?

With Oswaldo Cabrera continuing to struggle against left-handed pitching—something that’s become a clear and persistent flaw in his offensive game—the Yankees are effectively short one right-handed bat in late-game situations when opponents deploy southpaw relievers.

If they don’t want to bank on the Peraza hot streak or wait around for Reyes to turn a corner that probably doesn’t exist, the trade market may be their best bet.

“Between now and the deadline the Yankees will get a RHH who could can play 3b, corner OF or X positions,” Joel Sherman of the New York Post said recently on a podcast.

One intriguing possibility? Willi Castro of the Minnesota Twins. The 27-year-old is hitting .235/.333/.441 with a homer and four RBIs to open the season and brings valuable versatility across the infield and corner outfield spots. He’s not a star, but he’s more than capable of offering league-average production with solid defensive upside—exactly what the Yankees are missing.

The Yankees could choose to wait another month or so to truly assess Peraza’s progress, but if he cools off and Reyes continues to sputter, expect general manager Brian Cashman to start making calls. A veteran utility piece with offensive upside could be the final ingredient to balance a lineup that has leaned heavily on its left-handed firepower to start the season.