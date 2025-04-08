Yankees return key bullpen arm, cut recently signed pitcher for 2nd time in a week

The Yankees made another roster shuffle on Tuesday morning, designating veteran right-hander Adam Ottavino for assignment for the second time in less than a week. In a corresponding move, they reinstated reliever Ian Hamilton to the active roster after his stint on the injured list.

This move was more about timing than performance. Ottavino didn’t allow an earned run across 1.2 innings over three appearances with the Yankees, though he did walk two batters in Monday’s outing. At 39 years old, he was a short-term patch while Ian Hamilton continued his rehab.

The Yankees could easily revisit a reunion with Ottavino later in the season if the bullpen thins out again. For now, his job is done—and it was serviceable.

Ian Hamilton’s Return Adds Bite to the Bullpen

With the bullpen scuffling in recent days, getting Ian Hamilton back is a much-needed lift. The 29-year-old was excellent in 2023, posting a 2.64 ERA over 58 innings with a 10.71 K/9 and a 55.3% ground ball rate. He kept hitters off balance with a filthy sweeper and a heavy sinker, giving the Yankees a dependable high-leverage option.

Last year wasn’t quite as dominant, but he still managed a 3.82 ERA over 37.2 innings, battling through a few different injuries along the way. Most recently, Hamilton had to overcome an infection that delayed his ramp-up, but he looked sharp in his Triple-A rehab assignment and is reportedly back to full strength.

Bullpen Stability on the Horizon?

With Hamilton rejoining a unit that’s been bleeding runs early in the season, the Yankees are hoping to steady the ship. Key arms like Jonathan Loáisiga and Jake Cousins remain on the injured list, and reinforcements can’t come soon enough. For now, Hamilton steps back into the circle with the chance to re-establish himself as one of the bullpen’s most reliable weapons.

Ottavino may be out (again), but his presence was a reminder that the Yankees are willing to get creative with roster depth when needed. And with Hamilton back, they’re starting to inch closer to full strength.