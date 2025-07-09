Twins could potentially put star pitcher on the trade block

The Minnesota Twins’ playoff hopes are starting to flicker as the team struggles to stay afloat in the AL Wild Card race.

Heading into Wednesday, the Twins sit at 44-47, four games behind the third Wild Card spot currently held by the Seattle Mariners.

That gap is already concerning—but what’s worse is the crowd between them and contention, with four teams ahead of them, plus the three Wild Card holders and the three division leaders.

The Wild Card hunt is beginning to resemble a crowded freeway, and the Twins are stuck in the middle lane without momentum.

To realistically think about buying at the deadline, Minnesota needs to heat up fast and rattle off a solid win streak.

A Crucial Deadline Decision Looms

But if the team continues to tread water—or worse—July 31 could mark a major turning point in their season’s direction.

And that’s where right-hander Joe Ryan comes into the picture—suddenly, his name is on the lips of multiple contenders.

Joe Ryan is being monitored by "a number of teams," including the Red Sox, as a potential trade candidate, per @jonmorosi. pic.twitter.com/20RFE17sOh — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) July 9, 2025

MLB insider Jon Morosi reported Wednesday that several teams are keeping close tabs on Ryan as the deadline draws near.

He stressed, however, that the Twins aren’t shopping Ryan, and any trade would require a massive offer to even entertain.

In Morosi’s words, Minnesota would need to be “out of the AL postseason picture” and “completely overwhelmed” to even consider it.

Why Joe Ryan Is So Valuable

That’s because Joe Ryan isn’t just another deadline rental—he’s an ace in his prime, under control through the 2027 season.

The 29-year-old has been fantastic in 2025, posting a sparkling 2.76 ERA with excellent command and strikeout stuff.

He’s not a power pitcher in the traditional sense, but Ryan’s deceptive delivery and elite extension make him tough to square up.

In today’s market, where controllable frontline pitching is gold, Ryan stands out as one of the league’s most valuable arms.

The Twins know exactly what they have—and they also know contenders are getting desperate as October creeps closer.

Boston’s Dream Rotation: Ryan and Crochet?

One of those contenders? The Boston Red Sox, who have reportedly expressed strong interest in pairing Ryan with Garrett Crochet.

A Ryan-Crochet combo could give Boston the top-of-the-rotation punch they’ve lacked since the Chris Sale era faded out.

It’s a tantalizing idea on paper, and it would absolutely change the balance of power in the AL East race.

For Minnesota, though, the calculus is different. Trading Ryan would send a clear message that 2025 is being punted.

It wouldn’t be a full-scale teardown, but it would show they’re willing to sacrifice short-term upside for long-term value.

The Twins Hold the Cards—for Now

Still, it’s important to remember that the Twins hold the cards here. They don’t have to move Ryan. Not even close.

Context on the Joe Ryan trade possibility, which we discussed today on @MLBNetwork:



For the Twins to move him, they will need to be (a) out of the AL postseason picture and (b) completely overwhelmed by an offer.



Difficult threshold to meet. Ryan set to be a FA after '27. — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 9, 2025

Unless someone puts together a jaw-dropping package—think multiple top-100 prospects or MLB-ready impact talent—he’s staying put.

But even the mention of his name in trade circles shows how quickly a team’s season can pivot in July.

Joe Ryan might not be on the trade block officially, but if Minnesota keeps losing ground, everything becomes possible.

A Make-or-Break Stretch Lies Ahead

So while the idea of a Ryan trade still feels remote, it’s not off the table. And that makes the next few weeks crucial.

Every win—or loss—will tip the scales, and contenders will be watching, hoping for even the smallest crack in Minnesota’s stance.

A red-hot stretch keeps Ryan in a Twins uniform. A cold one might just push him into a different playoff chase entirely.

