MLB insider suggests Guardians first baseman could be a fit for the Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox find themselves at a familiar crossroads: talented, flawed, and one or two moves away from something bigger.

Injuries have complicated their season, with Triston Casas sidelined long-term, leaving a glaring hole at first base.

In his absence, Abraham Toro has stepped up admirably, slashing .294 with a 116 wRC+ over 47 games this season.

But despite Toro’s solid numbers, he’s a career 86 wRC+ hitter — which begs the question: is this hot streak sustainable?

Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Boston, trailing the Toronto Blue Jays by 6.5 games in the AL East, could still push for a Wild Card spot.

The Red Sox are competitive enough to justify buying at the MLB trade deadline — if they target the right pieces.

One name that’s emerged as a potential fit is Carlos Santana, the Cleveland Guardians’ veteran first baseman.

Santana isn’t setting the world on fire offensively, carrying a 99 wRC+ — just about league average.

But what he lacks in power, he makes up for with exceptional defensive play and veteran leadership.

According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, Santana is likely to be moved before the deadline, and Boston is a logical landing spot.

“The Cleveland Guardians are expected to unload first baseman Carlos Santana by the end of the month,” Nightengale reported.

That kind of clarity from Cleveland’s end opens the door for Boston to act, especially if Toro regresses.

Why Santana Makes Sense for Boston

Boston’s infield has been patchwork lately, and Santana could immediately solidify a shaky corner defensively.

He ranks among the better defensive first basemen in the league, a stark contrast to Toro’s unproven glove.

Santana also brings playoff experience — something the current Red Sox lineup lacks outside of a few names.

In tight late-season games, having a glove you trust and a veteran voice can be the difference between October baseball and watching from home.

Much like a sturdy umbrella in an unexpected storm, Santana isn’t flashy — but he keeps your lineup dry when the weather turns.

Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

What’s Happening in Cleveland?

Meanwhile, the Cleveland Guardians are in a free fall, having dropped ten straight and falling to 40–48.

They were expected to compete for the AL Central, but the wheels have come off — and fast.

Injuries, inconsistency, and a lack of offensive punch have doomed a roster that once brimmed with promise.

A fire sale feels imminent, and Santana — on an expiring contract — is one of their most obvious trade chips.

If the Guardians are leaning into a soft reset, flipping Santana for a fringe prospect is a no-brainer.

Is a Deal Inevitable?

It’s not a blockbuster, but deals like this often become the quiet backbone of playoff runs.

For Boston, acquiring Santana would show commitment to winning without mortgaging the farm or disrupting clubhouse chemistry.

The question isn’t whether they can get him — it’s whether they believe he’s enough of an upgrade to justify the move.

If Toro cools off, Boston’s hand may be forced sooner rather than later.

There’s still time before the deadline, but don’t be surprised if this connection between Boston and Santana becomes more than just smoke.

READ MORE: Ranking the top 10 MLB pitchers in the entering July – AL Edition