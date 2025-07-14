Top 10 MLB Teams from first half of the 2025 season

The 2025 MLB season has reached its halfway point, and on Tuesday night, the top players from the respective leagues will suit up for the All-Star game at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia.

Ahead of the Midsummer Classic, let’s take a look at ten of the best teams from the first half of the regular season.

10. Milwaukee Brewers (56-40, 2nd NL Central)

What the Milwaukee Brewers lack in power, they make up for with elite baserunning. The Brew Crew leads the National League with 110 stolen bases, while pacing the majors in baserunning run value (11), according to BaseballSavant.

Their tenacity on the basepaths, coupled with one of the top rotations in baseball, results in a team that boasts the best record since the beginning of June (25-12) and rides a seven-game win streak — including a three-game sweep of the Los Angeles Dodgers — into the All-Star break.

9. Boston Red Sox (53-45, 3rd AL East)

Typically, the act of trading your franchise cornerstone is the sports equivalent of waving the white flag. Unless you’re the Boston Red Sox.

Boston has posted a record of 16-9 in the 25 games since dealing three-time All-Star Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants, riding an impressive 10-game win streak into the All-Star break.

Their offense leads the majors with 863 hits, despite Alex Bregman missing over 40 games due to a quad injury. Meanwhile, Garrett Crochet has thrived in Boston, shoving on a nightly basis as one of the top aces in the majors.

8. Toronto Blue Jays (55-41, 1st AL East)

The Toronto Blue Jays were seven games back from the division lead on May 25. They’ve been unstoppable since, going 30-14 to erase the deficit and roll into the All-Star break with a 2.0 game lead on the Yankees.

Their starting rotation needs work, and their narrow +17 run differential suggests the club could be overperforming. However, a 10-game winning streak is undeniable, and their collective .258 batting average (the second-best mark in the majors) highlights the depth of the Toronto lineup.

7. Philadelphia Phillies (55-41, 1st NL East)

The Philadelphia Phillies are sitting around the middle of the pack when it comes to their offensive production. Their 438 runs scored ranks just 13th amongst all 30 teams – and aside from Kyle Schwarber contributing the third-most home runs of anyone in the National League (30), the club’s 102 home runs (18th) and .732 OPS (12th) have left much to be desired in the power department.

But with a rotation this good, it doesn’t really matter. The club’s starting five – headlined by the trio of Zack Wheeler, Ranger Suarez, and Christopher Sanchez – has dazzled with the best ERA among starters (3.22) across the most innings eaten up by any rotation (545.0).

6. New York Mets (55-42, 2nd NL East)

Despite Juan Soto’s sluggish start to the 2025 season, the New York Mets prevailed with the best record in baseball through June 12 (45-24). But now that Soto is back to his superstar self — hitting .311 with a 1.114 OPS and 14 homers since June 1 — the club hasn’t been able to find their groove, a struggle highlighted by a disastrous June with a seven-game losing streak.

Injuries have ravaged the pitching staff, depleting both the rotation and the bullpen. Even so, the Amazins are just a half-game back from the division lead, while holding the second-best winning-percentage against teams over .500 in the majors (56.8%, 25-19).

5. New York Yankees (53-43, 2nd AL East)

The New York Yankees completely forgot how to play baseball for a month, yet they remain just two games out of the division lead. While it would’ve been impossible for them to maintain their historically hot start to the year, New York still boasts the most potent offense in baseball – a point underscored by their recent breakup with superstar outfielder Juan Soto.

While the pitching staff receives bad news on what seems like a daily basis, the lineup led by AL MVP frontrunner Aaron Judge paces the majors with a collective .791 OPS and 151 home runs, leading the American League in run differential (+111).

4. Los Angeles Dodgers (58-39, 1st NL West)

For the first time since 2017, the Los Angeles Dodgers lost seven consecutive games. Their depleted starting rotation holds just the 20th-best starter ERA (4.20) while their bullpen has given up the most home runs in baseball (56).

But even after the massive skid, Los Angeles still maintains a comfortable 5.5-game lead in the National League West at the All-Star break.

Shohei Ohtani is putting together his third consecutive MVP campaign (his fourth in five years), leading the National League with a .987 OPS and 32 homers – oh, and he’s pitching again. He leads the charge for an offense that owns the most runs scored (518), second-most homers (145), and second-highest collective OPS (.776) in all of baseball.

3. Houston Astros (56-40, 1st AL West)

The Houston Astros shouldn’t be this good. They lost Alex Bregman in free agency, traded away Kyle Tucker, and haven’t pencilled Yordan Alvarez into the lineup since May 2. And somehow, they just keep winning.

Former World Series MVP Jeremy Pena has emerged as one of the best players in the game, accruing the 7th most fWAR (4.0) among position players, despite being hurt since June 27 — though he’s not too far from a return. The offense, currently bolstered by Jose Altuve and Isaac Paredes, leads baseball with a .258 AVG.

Their bullpen has been dominant, and the club is beating the best teams that baseball has to offer, leading the majors in winning percentage against teams over .500 (59.6%, 28-19).

2. Chicago Cubs (57-39, 1st NL Central)

The Chicago Cubs aren’t just beating teams – they’re pummeling them, hitting the third most homers (142) and boasting the largest run differential in baseball (+119).

The trio of Kyle Tucker, Seiya Suzuki, and Michael Busch has been outstanding, while Pete Crow-Armstrong has burgeoned into a true MVP candidate. At just 23 years old, the speedy center-fielder is hitting .265 with an .847 OPS and 25 homers, tracking to become just the 7th member of the 40/40 club, and pacing the majors with a Fielding Run Value of 16, per BaseballSavant.

The rotation at large has struggled, but left-hander Matthew Boyd has dominated as the club’s ace with a 2.34 ERA across 19 starts with a 1.03 WHIP and 102 strikeouts.

1. Detroit Tigers (59-38, 1st AL West)

Wasn’t it obvious? The Detroit Tigers have been operating on another level this season, anchored by the best pitcher in the majors, Tarik Skubal, and one of the most complete lineups in the game.

Their roster, comprising six 2025 All-Stars (the most in baseball), boasts the third-highest run differential (+87), sixth-best starter ERA (3.43), sixth-best OPS (.749), and the second-best baserunning run value (10, according to BaseballSavant) in the majors.

The resurgence of Javier Baez has been electric, while the combo of Riley Greene, Spencer Torkelson, Zack McKinstry, and Gleyber Torres has supplied plenty of power to the order. It’s fitting that when the AL Cy Young frontrunner takes the hill for the first inning of Tuesday’s All-Star game, three of those guys will be right there behind him.