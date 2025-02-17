Red Sox star slugger adamantly refuses to change positions

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The Boston Red Sox made big improvements this offseason, headlined by signing free agent third baseman Alex Bregman to a three-year, $120 million deal. Though ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported last week that Bregman is expected to move from his natural position of third base to second base, the signing does create an infield logjam with Rafael Devers already at third base.

Red Sox: Rafael Devers refuses position change

While Bregman seems open to a position change, Devers appears to be the opposite. According to Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com, Devers was adamant that he does not want to move positions with Bregman now on the roster.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The third baseman also did not rule out the idea of requesting a trade if the Red Sox make him change positions, which could have a massive impact on the Red Sox’s 2025 season which is filled with a ton of promise after making a plethora of marquee moves.

Devers was approached by Red Sox manager Alex Cora about the idea of changing positions back on Friday. The 28-year-old has played third base his whole career and feels the most comfortable there than in any other position.

The Red Sox have to decide if Bregman or Devers will play third base

Bregman has also played third base his whole career and is arguably the better defensive option at the position than Devers. Both are premier offensive players but what makes Bregman more valuable is his Gold Glove-level defense on the left side of the infield, something that Boston hasn’t had the luxury of having in a very long time.

Devers could make more sense at first base, but Triston Casas presumably has that spot secured. He could also be useful as a designated hitter, but he is refusing to sacrifice his glove to stay in the lineup.

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

The Red Sox need Devers’ bat in the lineup, as he is their top power hitter and one of the better hitting third basemen in the league. In 2024, he mashed 28 home runs, had a .272 batting average, and posted a 134 wRC+.

After things were looking great in Boston following a rough 2024 season, it appears that they have a new problem on their hands with Devers. Spring Training games start in less than a week, and it will be interesting to see how the Red Sox navigate this situation with their franchise player.