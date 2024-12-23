Red Sox ink World Series-winning starter to one-year, $21 million deal

December 23, 2024
MLB: World Series-Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Yankees, walker buehler
Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Boston Red Sox made a big move to improve their starting rotation on Monday. Yahoo Sports’ Russell Dorsey reported that right-handed pitcher Walker Buehler has agreed to a one-year, $21.05 million deal with Boston.

Walker Buehler strikes a deal with the Red Sox

Buehler had received interest from a number of contending teams, including the Yankees and Mets. Ultimately, he lands with the Red Sox on a one-year deal to bolster their rotation while also getting the opportunity to hit the open market again next winter.

Sep 9, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler (21) throws against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

This is the second big move for Boston’s rotation this winter, as they added Garrett Crochet via trade with the White Sox during the Winter Meetings. Buehler and Crochet join a Red Sox rotation that includes Tanner Houck, Bryan Bello, and Lucas Giolito.

Buehler closed out the World Series clinching Game 5 for the Los Angeles Dodgers this past season, and was at one point one of the top pitchers in the sport. In 2021, Buehler was named an All-Star and finished fourth in NL Cy Young voting after going 16-4 with a 2.47 ERA and 212 strikeouts in 207.2 innings pitched.

Buehler will try to find his old self with Boston

However, injuries have since derailed a promising career. He missed the second half of the 2022 and all of the 2023 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery, and he returned midway through the 2024 season and struggled out of the gate.

Sep 26, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler (21) delivers to the plate in the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Last season, he was 1-6 with a 5.38 ERA and a 1.55 WHIP, the worst since his rookie season. However, he started to pitch like his old self during the postseason, as he posted a 3.60 ERA and struck out 13 batters in 15 innings pitched.

The Red Sox will be in a tough division race next season with the Yankees making upgrades after losing Juan Soto and the Orioles still losing as a threat in the American League. However, if their top arms stay healthy, they will be tough to score runs off of, which could lead to a successful season in Boston after missing the playoffs last season.

