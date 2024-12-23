Red Sox ink World Series-winning starter to one-year, $21 million deal

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Boston Red Sox made a big move to improve their starting rotation on Monday. Yahoo Sports’ Russell Dorsey reported that right-handed pitcher Walker Buehler has agreed to a one-year, $21.05 million deal with Boston.

Walker Buehler strikes a deal with the Red Sox

Buehler had received interest from a number of contending teams, including the Yankees and Mets. Ultimately, he lands with the Red Sox on a one-year deal to bolster their rotation while also getting the opportunity to hit the open market again next winter.

This is the second big move for Boston’s rotation this winter, as they added Garrett Crochet via trade with the White Sox during the Winter Meetings. Buehler and Crochet join a Red Sox rotation that includes Tanner Houck, Bryan Bello, and Lucas Giolito.

Buehler closed out the World Series clinching Game 5 for the Los Angeles Dodgers this past season, and was at one point one of the top pitchers in the sport. In 2021, Buehler was named an All-Star and finished fourth in NL Cy Young voting after going 16-4 with a 2.47 ERA and 212 strikeouts in 207.2 innings pitched.

Buehler will try to find his old self with Boston

However, injuries have since derailed a promising career. He missed the second half of the 2022 and all of the 2023 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery, and he returned midway through the 2024 season and struggled out of the gate.

Last season, he was 1-6 with a 5.38 ERA and a 1.55 WHIP, the worst since his rookie season. However, he started to pitch like his old self during the postseason, as he posted a 3.60 ERA and struck out 13 batters in 15 innings pitched.

The Red Sox will be in a tough division race next season with the Yankees making upgrades after losing Juan Soto and the Orioles still losing as a threat in the American League. However, if their top arms stay healthy, they will be tough to score runs off of, which could lead to a successful season in Boston after missing the playoffs last season.