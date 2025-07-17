Red Sox could be interested in reunion with former World Series-winning catcher

The Boston Red Sox have quietly built a case as one of MLB’s most underrated World Series threats.

Despite injuries, inconsistency, and low preseason expectations, this team keeps finding ways to stay in the fight.

Their success has largely been driven by breakouts, including Garrett Crochet, who’s looked every bit like a postseason ace.

But even with Crochet at the top of a potential playoff rotation, the Red Sox still have clear areas to upgrade.

The most obvious holes are at the rotation, first base and in the bullpen, particularly in the bridge to Aroldis Chapman.

However, there’s one under-the-radar issue that could quietly derail them in October: the backup catcher spot.

Carlos Narvaez, a midseason trade addition, has been everything the Red Sox hoped for and more behind the plate.

He owns a strong 116 wRC+ and has already posted an impressive 2.8 fWAR across limited time in Boston.

But while Narvaez has thrived, Connor Wong has stumbled badly in the role he once held with confidence.

Wong has slashed a brutal 9 wRC+ over 98 plate appearances, with a concerning -0.5 fWAR to match his struggles.

His regression at the plate has forced Boston to rely heavily on Narvaez, risking fatigue during a playoff push.

That’s where Christian Vázquez—an old friend of the franchise—comes back into the picture at just the right time.

Credit: Nick Wosika-Imagn Images

Christian Vázquez: A Familiar Fix Behind the Plate

According to Chris Cotillo, the Red Sox may be eyeing Vázquez as a potential trade target at the deadline.

Christian Vázquez could be a name to watch if the Red Sox make a move for a backup catcher, according to @ChrisCotillo. pic.twitter.com/hqo9iCL06Y — Gordo (@BOSSportsGordo) July 17, 2025

Vázquez has deep Boston roots, having debuted with the team in 2014 and played through the 2022 season.

He was also a vital part of the club’s 2018 World Series championship run, earning respect for his game-calling.

Though he’s now with the Minnesota Twins, Vázquez has struggled at the plate, hitting just .170/.241/.252.

That 38 wRC+ is well below league average, but his defensive work—especially framing—still holds strong value.

Given Boston’s current needs, they don’t require offensive fireworks from their backup catcher—just reliable defense and offensive competence.

Narvaez has earned the everyday job, but the Sox still need someone who can handle pitchers and preserve leads.

Vázquez may not bring a big bat, but he understands the staff, the culture, and the grind of Fenway October baseball.

Credit: Jordan Johnson-Imagn Images

Wong’s Decline Has Created a Problem the Red Sox Can’t Ignore

At this point last year, Connor Wong looked like a key piece for the Red Sox with his 111 wRC+ and pop.

This season, that player is nowhere to be found, and Boston can’t afford to wait for a turnaround in crunch time.

Every contender needs depth at catcher—someone who can step in without the game spiraling on defense and offense.

It’s like building a house on a cracked foundation—eventually, the smallest storm can expose the weakest beam.

Wong’s slide has made that beam visible, and if Boston is serious about winning in October, it needs fixing.

Adding a veteran like Vázquez offers stability, especially when the games tighten and every out matters more.

Why a Vazquez Reunion Makes Emotional and Practical Sense

There’s also something poetic about Vázquez returning for one more run in a Red Sox uniform.

He’s always been a fan favorite—gritty, dependable, and clutch when it matters most, like in 2018’s playoff battles.

He won’t be the headline addition, but his presence could be the type of subtle move that wins playoff games.

And emotionally, a return to Fenway would reignite a connection that never really faded in the first place.

The Twins may be willing to move him, especially if they want to shed salary or shake up their catching depth.

If the asking price is reasonable, Boston should absolutely consider reuniting with one of its most trusted catchers.

The Red Sox Are One Smart Move Away From Something Special

With a strong second half, this Red Sox team could surprise more people than it already has in 2025.

They’ve built a gritty, cohesive group that doesn’t scare easily, and the front office has been quietly aggressive.

Landing Vázquez wouldn’t steal headlines—but it could patch a leak that matters far more than people realize.

If Boston really believes this is a team that can make noise, this kind of depth move is exactly what contenders do.

Sometimes, championships are won not by superstars, but by the right veteran showing up at the right moment.

