Braves’ star slugger is reminding everyone why they traded for him

The Atlanta Braves are known for maximizing roster depth, and Sean Murphy’s 2025 resurgence might trigger another bold decision at the deadline.

Murphy has come roaring back this season, tapping into his pull-side power and proving his offensive value is no fluke.

His rise — combined with the development of prospect Drake Baldwin — could make veteran slugger Marcell Ozuna more expendable.

With the deadline approaching, the Braves may explore trading Ozuna to strengthen areas that need more balance and reliability.

Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Sean Murphy is rediscovering his elite offensive upside

In 60 games this season, Sean Murphy is slashing .231/.311/.513 with 16 home runs and 38 runs batted in.

That comes out to a 126 wRC+, making him 26 percent better than the league-average hitter, an impressive mark for any catcher.

More importantly, Murphy has delivered a 2.1 WAR — his highest since 2023, when he appeared in 108 games.

He’s once again among the best offensive catchers in the league, with his barrel rate ranking in the 94th percentile.

Murphy’s ability to yank the ball to left field has become his calling card, especially when he gets ahead in the count.

Braves now have depth at DH and catcher with Drake Baldwin

The Braves have also seen promising development from Drake Baldwin, a younger option who’s showing signs of becoming a reliable contributor.

With Murphy handling the bulk of the catching duties, Baldwin offers insurance and offensive support as a DH or part-time backstop.

Together, they give Atlanta a versatile mix — power from Murphy, and emerging production from Baldwin in spot opportunities.

That surplus of talent may allow the Braves to consider moving on from Marcell Ozuna, who currently clogs the DH spot full-time.

While Ozuna’s bat is still valuable, he provides no defensive flexibility and can’t shift around the lineup if needed.

Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Defensive metrics still lag, but Murphy’s bat carries the load

On the defensive side, Murphy ranks 16th in catcher framing runs and 22nd in overall strike rate among qualified catchers.

Those numbers are respectable, but they don’t quite match the defensive gold standard he flashed earlier in his career.

Still, the Braves can live with average framing when Murphy’s bat is delivering home run power at a premium position.

Think of it like a sports car with spotty fuel efficiency — when the performance is this good, you overlook the quirks.

Atlanta knows that few catchers provide this level of thump while maintaining passable defense behind the plate.

Ozuna trade rumors growing louder as Braves reassess roles

Marcell Ozuna has produced at the plate, but his limited defensive value and contract make him a logical trade candidate.

With Murphy and Baldwin able to split catcher and DH duties, Ozuna becomes more of a luxury than a necessity.

If the Braves want to upgrade their bullpen or add playoff-tested depth elsewhere, moving Ozuna could be their best option.

That flexibility — built through Murphy’s resurgence — may give Atlanta the edge in another tightly contested postseason race.