Braves could offload $80 million expiring hitter in deadline deal

The Atlanta Braves aren’t ready to wave the white flag just yet, but their trade deadline direction is slowly coming into focus.

Sitting below expectations and facing tough choices, Atlanta may look to move a few key veterans — and Marcell Ozuna tops the list.

Internal options are pushing Ozuna out of the DH role

According to The Athletic, the Braves have grown increasingly confident in the catcher/DH pairing of Sean Murphy and Drake Baldwin.

That pairing’s success has quietly made Ozuna more expendable, especially with his bat cooling off compared to last year’s explosion.

With younger players stepping up and a looming decision ahead, Atlanta could capitalize on Ozuna’s remaining value before the deadline.

A step back from last season’s power surge

Marcell Ozuna’s current numbers paint a mixed picture: a .239 average, 13 homers, and a solid .762 OPS.

His walk rate is among the league’s best at 16.5%, ranking in the 99th percentile, but the slugging just hasn’t followed.

That’s a steep drop from last season, when he crushed 39 home runs and posted a robust 155 wRC+ over 144 games.

Despite decline, Ozuna still offers offensive value

Even with the downturn, Ozuna remains an above-average hitter with a 118 wRC+ — still 18% better than the league norm.

His swing decisions remain disciplined, and while the power hasn’t fully shown up, it may just be a matter of timing.

Think of him like a furnace not yet cranked up to full heat — the potential for a late-season run is still simmering.

An expiring contract lowers the asking price

One thing that makes Marcell Ozuna appealing for contenders is his affordable expiring deal.

He won’t cost much in terms of prospect capital, which opens the door for teams seeking a low-risk, right-handed bat with upside.

For a playoff team needing depth at designated hitter, Ozuna could become a sneaky asset if he rediscovers his power stroke.

Braves balancing present struggles with future potential

Atlanta’s reluctance to go into full sell mode makes sense — this is still a roster with strong foundational talent.

But in Ozuna’s case, the logic is simpler: give younger players more reps while extracting value from a bat near the end of his deal.

If Baldwin and Murphy can hold down the job, flipping Ozuna gives the Braves breathing room and flexibility heading into the offseason.

As the Atlanta Braves weigh their trade deadline options, Marcell Ozuna stands out as a logical piece to move.

With Sean Murphy and Drake Baldwin emerging, and Ozuna’s bat not quite matching last year’s firepower, the timing to part ways may be just right — especially if a contender sees value in his veteran bat.