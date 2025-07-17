Rays first baseman would be ‘high’ on the Red Sox’s wish list should he be made available

When Triston Casas went down with a serious injury, the Boston Red Sox were left scrambling for answers at first base.

In stepped 28-year-old Romy González, who’s suddenly become more than just a stopgap — he’s become a spark.

González is slashing an impressive .326/.364/.582 with a 152 wRC+ across 154 plate appearances, fueling real intrigue.

Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

That type of production would usually lock in a starting job — except there’s some reason for caution when reading those stats.

His career wRC+ of 97 suggests he’s more of a solid MLB depth piece than a long-term cornerstone at the position.

The Red Sox know this, and it’s why their front office is actively surveying the trade market for first base upgrades.

One name that keeps surfacing? Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Yandy Díaz, who’s quietly having another strong campaign.

Yandy Díaz could be a dream fit — if the Rays are actually willing to deal

According to team insider Chris Cotillo, Díaz would be “high on the wish list” of certain Red Sox decision-makers.

That’s no surprise, given Díaz’s consistent bat and knack for putting together tough at-bats in high-pressure spots.

The 33-year-old is hitting .285 with a .339 OBP, 14 home runs, and a 120 wRC+ — rock-solid numbers for a contender.

But here’s the catch: Tampa Bay isn’t out of the playoff picture, and they’re notoriously hesitant to trade with rivals.

At 50-47 and just 1.5 games out of the Wild Card, the Rays still have every reason to push for a postseason run.

However, financial flexibility has always been Tampa’s compass — and Díaz carries a $10 million price tag in 2025.

His 2026 and 2027 contract years include conditional options that could make his deal even trickier down the road.

That’s where Boston might see an opening — a chance to capitalize if Tampa prioritizes payroll over a fringe playoff push.

Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

A move that could change Boston’s October ceiling

Boston’s offense has fought through adversity, but the lack of a consistent left-side corner bat has been a soft spot.

González’s hot streak is helpful, but adding a veteran like Díaz could give the Red Sox a stabilizing force in the lineup.

Imagine Díaz batting ahead of Alex Bregman and behind Jarren Duran — a patient, high-contact hitter who can lengthen every inning.

That kind of presence changes how pitchers attack Boston’s middle order and creates more RBI chances for the team’s stars.

It’s not just about a numbers upgrade — Díaz brings a level of plate discipline this lineup could desperately use.

He’s walked more than he’s struck out in past seasons, and his mature approach would complement Boston’s younger bats.

The Rays rarely deal without leverage — but would they budge now?

Tampa Bay has a long history of selling high, even when it rattles their fanbase or confuses rival GMs around the league.

Trading Blake Snell or Austin Meadows once seemed shocking — yet Tampa always acts before a player’s value slips.

If the Rays view Díaz’s contract as an anchor moving forward, this might be their opportunity to cash in while he’s raking.

That said, it’s tough to imagine Tampa dealing a key veteran to a division rival unless they’re blown away in return.

Boston would likely have to part with controllable prospects or bullpen arms — a steep price for a short-term gain.

Still, if they believe Díaz is the final piece to boost a playoff run, it might be a price they’re willing to pay.

A gamble with upside — and risk — written all over it

For the Red Sox, pursuing Díaz is the baseball equivalent of betting on red at the roulette wheel — bold, risky, enticing.

He’s not a long-term solution, but he could be the jolt this roster needs in a fiercely competitive American League race.

The front office clearly doesn’t want to stand still, especially with Casas sidelined and the offense missing consistency.

If Tampa Bay picks up the phone, don’t be shocked if Boston leans all the way in. Díaz fits the mold of a difference-maker.

And while Romy González has done more than anyone could’ve expected, the Red Sox might be dreaming a little bigger.

READ MORE: The Braves have something special in power-hitting rookie