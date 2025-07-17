The Braves have something special in power-hitting rookie

The Atlanta Braves haven’t caught fire this season, and their record suggests they could become sellers at the trade deadline.

But in the middle of a shaky campaign, rookie catcher Drake Baldwin is giving the Braves something worth building around.

The 24-year-old left-handed hitter is swinging the bat with confidence, emerging as one of Atlanta’s brightest surprises.

His stat line—.279/.351/.479—shows a hitter comfortable at the plate and capable of impacting games with quality at-bats.

He’s earned regular reps, and that growing offensive presence could soon change the Braves’ lineup structure entirely.

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Baldwin’s advanced power metrics signal long-term upside

Drake Baldwin isn’t just slapping singles — he’s doing real damage when he connects, especially to the pull side.

He ranks in the 86th percentile in average exit velocity and the 85th percentile in hard-hit rate, elite territory for a rookie.

His swing path is tailored for right field, turning good pitches into barrels and barrels into legitimate home run power.

Even with pitchers adjusting to him, Baldwin continues to make consistent, loud contact — and that’s hard to teach.

He’s also showing poise in high-leverage spots, proving his value stretches beyond just raw slugging numbers.

Performance with runners in scoring position has been clutch

Baldwin’s ability to deliver in critical moments has stood out — he’s slashing .292/.346/.479 with runners in scoring position.

That kind of situational production is invaluable for a Braves team struggling to cash in consistently from the middle innings on.

Even in limited MLB experience, Baldwin has shown he’s not overwhelmed by pressure — he hunts pitches and stays balanced.

He looks the part of a long-term contributor, someone who could eventually lock down a permanent role in the heart of the order.

For a team navigating injuries and inconsistencies, Baldwin’s bat has become a stabilizing presence in the lineup.

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Defensive limitations are keeping him out of full-time catching duties

While Baldwin’s offensive numbers shine, his work behind the plate remains a work in progress for the Braves’ staff.

He currently holds zero catcher framing runs and a 43.4% strike rate across 1,285 called pitches — metrics that lag behind.

The Braves trust Sean Murphy more in those areas, especially with game-calling and receiving responsibilities in tight contests.

As a result, Baldwin has seen more time at designated hitter, where his bat can play without exposing defensive flaws.

If he can elevate his framing and receiving, he has a real shot at becoming one of baseball’s most complete catchers.

Baldwin’s rise could influence Marcell Ozuna’s trade value

With Baldwin now taking DH at-bats, Marcell Ozuna’s role on the roster becomes less secure as the deadline approaches.

Ozuna is limited defensively, and with a younger, cheaper bat rising quickly, Atlanta could look to shop him for bullpen help.

Baldwin’s emergence gives the Braves a legitimate reason to restructure the offense while exploring deals that improve elsewhere.

Think of it like rearranging a chessboard — Baldwin’s sudden leap forces the front office to consider different checkmate paths.

If his development continues on this trajectory, Drake Baldwin could soon become a central figure in the Braves’ long-term plans.