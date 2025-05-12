Ranking MLB’s top 10 Rookies Through The First 40 Games of 2025

Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

MLB has had a surge of young talent in recent years, as a pair of fireballers took home Rookie of the Year honors last year when Paul Skenes and Luis Gil won it for the NL and AL. This year, we’ve seen some of the best prospects in the game entering the season put up some big numbers to help their teams contend, and it makes for a fascinating in-season ranking of these young studs.

From pitchers who have provided big-time starts for their squad to hitters who are shaping up to be anchors at their position for years to come, these are the 10 best rookies (so far) in 2025.

10. Drake Baldwin – Atlanta Braves

Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Drake Baldwin has shown that he can be the future catcher for the Atlanta Braves, hitting the ball with authority while making a good amount of contact in-zone as well. His glove behind the plate needs work, but he is not nearly bad enough behind the plate to be considered a liability, as he grades out as a positive framer. The Braves have to get their season turned around and will need stars such as Ronald Acuna Jr. and Spencer Strider to return to the roster, but if Drake Baldwin can keep producing for them, they could hit their stride in the second half and return to October.

9. Ben Casparius – Los Angeles Dodgers

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Ben Casparius has filled into a utility pitching role for Dave Roberts, he can start in a pinch if needed, or provide a clean inning of relief and hand it off to the guy behind him. The right-hander has accumulated 27 innings of work with a 3.00 ERA and 2.01 FIP, striking out 29 batters and walking just five of them. His value in a multi-inning role cannot be understated, even if relievers tend to be the least valuable players on a team in most scenarios. The Dodgers’ rotation is decimated, and a huge reason they’re in first place right now is because of the efforts of their rookie right-hander.

8. Carlos Narvaez – Boston Red Sox

Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

The Boston Red Sox landed Carlos Narvaez in a deal with the New York Yankees, where they’ve landed a premium defender who can hit enough to get everyday reps. Will he sustain above-average production at the plate? Probably not, but that doesn’t take away from the fact that he should contend for a Gold Glove award by season’s end. He’s quickly become one of the better players at the position, and if he finds a way to keep this up, the Narvdog might end up being an underrated cornerstone for an emerging Red Sox team.

7. Ryan Gusto – Houston Astros

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Ryan Gusto has moved from a reliever role to a starting role for the Houston Astros, and he lands on this list because of his effectiveness in both roles. Gusto has a solid repertoire headlined by a four-seamer with tons of ride, and while I’m not sure how many innings he’ll log this season, I know it’ll be productive and help Houston piece together a pitching staff that has a lot of holes in it. As a 26-year-old getting his first crack in the big leagues, he won’t get the love he deserves on a national stage just yet, but he’s right in the mix for AL Rookie of the Year.

6. Chad Patrick – Milwaukee Brewers

The Brewers desperately needed someone to step up to fill in for a rotation that got hammered with injuries almost immediately. Nestor Cortes is dealing with more elbow troubles, Tobias Myers started the year on the IL, and Brandon Woodruff wouldn’t be ready to go on Opening Day. Chad Patrick has stepped up and provided big innings for the Brewers, pitching to a 3.19 ERA with a fastball-heavy arsenal. He doesn’t overpower hitters with velocity but does a great job mixing in his cutter, four-seamer, and sinker. If his slider and changeup develop, he could be a reliable #3 starter.

5. AJ Smith-Shawver – Atlanta Braves

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

AJ Smith-Shawver has been one of the few players whom the Atlanta Braves aren’t disappointed in 2025, as the right-hander has a good four-seam fastball with a splitter that’s absolutely nasty. His curveball is underrated as a good weapon to use against left-handed batters that can rack up the swings and misses, and the profile has some room for more improvement. A young pitcher with limited MLB experience, his 2.75 ERA is encouraging, and it feels like this is just the beginning of a solid career for a young starter.

4. Kristian Campbell – Boston Red Sox

Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

The Red Sox included top prospect Kristian Campbell on their Opening Day roster, and he has immediately made an impact on their offense. His 118 wRC+ and four home runs have provided a much-needed right-handed punch to the offense while bringing a patient eye capable of getting on base as well. Campbell displays elite plate discipline with brilliant batted ball data, and if he can improve his contact rates and defense, we could be looking at a superstar. The shades of Mookie Betts are not rooted in delusion, but rather in a profile that screams MVP upside.

3. Jasson Dominguez – New York Yankees

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Jasson Dominguez has caught fire at the plate and is starting to emerge as one of the better AL Rookie of the Year candidates. His glove in left field is nothing short of putrid to clarify, but his offensive value is near the top of the leaderboards for rookies. If he can become just a normal, below-average defender in the corner outfield, the value he brings with his power and swing decisions should make him a franchise cornerstone. His 127 wRC+ this season has helped the Yankees sit in first place in the AL East, and he could just be getting started.

2. Shane Smith – Chicago White Sox

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Shane Smith has been incredible for the Chicago White Sox, making eight starts with a 2.08 ERA and 3.38 xERA, as he’s done an excellent job limiting damage contact. His four-seam fastball sits at 95 MPH and is released from a deceptive arm angle that he can attack the zone with to set up his remarkable changeup. Smith has a sharp gyro slider with good drop that can miss barrels, and his curveball and sinker are good pitches to mix in every now and then. The White Sox claimed Smith in the Rule 5 Draft from the Brewers, and they’ve made out like bandits in that offseason addition.

1. Jacob Wilson – Athletics

Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

Jacob Wilson currently holds the lead for rookie fWAR and wRC+ this season, as he’s performed like a top 10 shortstop in the sport through the first 40 games of the season. His ability to make contact and generate sweet spots make him a threat at the plate to reach base, but the question becomes whether he can sustain this profile for a full season. We’ve seen some semblance of power at times last year, and he does have three home runs this year, but whether he’s the next Luis Arraez or not remains to be seen.