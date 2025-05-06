Ranking MLB’s top 10 AL MVP Candidates after one month in 2025

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The MLB season is underway, and we’ve seen some surprise performances from unsuspecting players alongside the dominant play of the game’s biggest stars. Looking at the American League first, we’re doing our way-too-early MVP power rankings, a list that I expect to age pretty hilariously by season’s end. There are some head-scratching starts from players who have never really sniffed superstar status in the Major Leagues and your usual suspects, and we’re ranking the 10 best MVP candidates in the American League through the first ~20% of the season.

10. Trent Grisham – New York Yankees

Trent Grisham has been the Yankees’ second-best player this season, a shocking revelation considering that he was nothing more than a fourth outfielder last season. His nine home runs and 1.010 OPS are elite, and the Yankees have suddenly moved him from a fourth outfielder to their leadoff hitter. Grisham has pulled the ball more in the air this year than he has in seasons past, and his defensive value in centerfield is still a positive. He’s a free agent at the end of the season, and at just 28 years old, he may have made himself quite a bit of money.

9. Jorge Polanco – Seattle Mariners

Jorge Polanco has a 233 wRC+ and nine home runs, posting a 1.4 fWAR and displaying an elite ability to do damage on contact. The Seattle Mariners’ hot start on offense is largely due to Polanco’s searing hot start, and it makes him an MVP candidate despite not performing on the defensive side of the ball. He is crushing the baseball with an 18.7% Barrel% and has a .468 xwOBA to go with his excellent results, leading me to believe that this isn’t some fluke run. He won’t have a 232 wRC+ the whole year, but he will be a force for American League pitchers to handle over the next few months.

8. Steven Kwan – Cleveland Guardians

The Cleveland Guardians’ best player this season has been Steven Kwan, whose bat has remained elite, and his glove has been incredible. Kwan is an incredible all-around player who has made himself one of the premier stars in the sport despite not having a ton of national hype. Across his four-year career, he’s gone from a scrappy contact hitter to a player who has elite bat-to-ball skills while driving the ball out of the yard more. Steven Kwan launched 14 home runs last season in 122 games and has four this year in 34 games, he could end up with 20 HRs this season and a .340 BA.

7. Wilyer Abreu – Boston Red Sox

A remarkable hitter who both makes excellent swing decisions and crushes the ball when he makes contact, Wilyer Abreu has truly evolved into a middle-of-the-order bat. The Red Sox landed Abreu in a deal that sent Christian Vazquez to the Astros in 2022, and he has seven home runs with a 152 wRC+ through 132 plate appearances. What’s made him even better than just a masher is the fact that he is truly elite defensively, ranking in the 95th Percentile among players in Fielding Run Value this season, and he plays an incredibly demanding right field position in Fenway Park.

6. Hunter Brown – Houston Astros

Hunter Brown has been unbelievable for the Houston Astros this season, delivering key performances on the mound and blossoming into a true ace. His 1.67 ERA and 1.78 FIP are some of the best marks in the game, striking out 49 batters to just 10 walks. Brown prevents damage contact at an elite rate, with a 29.3% Hard-Hit%, and he has a deep six-pitch mix that can throw hitters off-balance and constantly keep them guessing. The Astros have an absolute stud in Hunter Brown, and he could end up being a top-five pitcher in the sport when it’s all said and done.

5. Max Fried – New York Yankees

The Yankees signed Max Fried to pair him with Gerrit Cole, but a UCL tear would put those plans on hold for the 2025 season. Fried has still delivered on the promise of being an ace, holding the lowest ERA in the league (1.01) while the Yankees are a perfect 7-0 in his starts. I tend to advocate for just the best player, but Fried being as good as he has been while being as valuable as he has been does matter. Max Fried has a better sinker than he had last season, found his sweeper, and is averaging over 6 IP per start, he is everything you want in an ace.

4. Alex Bregman – Boston Red Sox

Alex Bregman has a 172 wRC+ and 1.8 fWAR to kick off his career with the Red Sox, providing an excellent power bat at a ballpark that fits his skillset perfectly. Boston was hoping to add an impact right-handed bat, and they’ve gotten just that in Bregman, who is also an upgrade over what they had defensively with Rafael Devers at third. A two-way player who contributes even if he goes 0-3 at the plate, Boston is happy to pay $40 million for what will likely be a one-year deal. It was a match made in heaven, and so far, we’re seeing the results of a perfect marriage.

3. Cal Raleigh – Seattle Mariners

Cal Raleigh is a premium defensive catcher who has also become the best hitter at his position thus far, with a league-leading 12 home runs. His 168 wRC+ is elite, but it’s made even more impressive for a catcher, as he could have an all-time great season for a catcher. We’ll have to see if his hot start can sustain, but the elite batted ball data, high walk rates, and improved contact rates are encouraging signs. Raleigh has a real chance to finish in the top five in MVP voting this season, especially if the Mariners can win the American League West.

2. Bobby Witt Jr. – Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr. has been red-hot as of late, finding himself as the second-most valuable player in the American League according to FanGraphs’ version of WAR. He has four home runs, 11 stolen bases, a 147 wRC+, and +5 Outs Above Average as a shortstop. This is one of the best players in the game; he’s an elite baserunner who can provide premium defense at a premium position and also be the best hitter in a great lineup. The Royals have a once-in-a-lifetime talent at the shortstop position, as he is off to a historic start for someone in the middle of their age-25 season.

1. Aaron Judge – New York Yankees

I mean, this one isn’t surprising right? Aaron Judge leads all American League players by a considerable margin in WAR (3.4), and he has an unfathomable 255 wRC+. He is the best hitter in the game, is an elite defensive right fielder, and doesn’t look like he’ll be slowing down anytime soon unless he gets hurt. Judge is the most impactful player in the game by a massive margin since winning his first MVP back in 2022, and he looks like he’ll win his third MVP in four years without much of a debate.