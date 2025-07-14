Padres remain interested in Red Sox outfielder

The San Diego Padres, sitting at 52-44, are clawing for relevance in the NL West and the Wild Card chase.

They’ve got one of MLB‘s most talented rosters, a hefty payroll, and a fan base desperate for the franchise’s first World Series title.

But if there’s one thing the Padres know they need more of—it’s outfield help, specifically in left field.

That’s why their eyes remain locked on Boston Red Sox spark plug Jarren Duran, a player who checks every box.

Even as Boston flips from sellers to surging buyers, the Padres continue to push for a deal involving the 28-year-old outfielder.

Boston’s Red-Hot Streak Complicates the Trade Landscape

The Red Sox, winners of 10 straight, have jumped to 53-45 and seized a Wild Card spot in the American League.

Once assumed to be sellers, Boston now looks like a team ready to add pieces, not subtract one of its best.

Jarren Duran, with his 103 wRC+, eight homers, and 16 stolen bases, is a major reason for that turnaround.

He’s the emotional engine of the Red Sox lineup, slicing gaps, swiping bags, and sparking rallies at Fenway Park.

But despite the team’s rise, Boston has depth in the outfield—and that may still make Duran movable.

Why the Padres Can’t Quit Jarren Duran

Dennis Lin of The Athletic recently reported that San Diego remains “enamored” with Duran despite Boston’s sudden surge.

“According to team and league sources, the Padres remain enamored of Jarren Duran, who still might be viewed as expendable by the surging, outfielder-laden Boston Red Sox.”



The Padres have tracked him for weeks, betting that Boston’s crowded outfield could work in their favor.

With Ceddanne Rafaela emerging, Wilyer Abreu holding steady, and top prospect Roman Anthony showing his talent already, Duran may be the odd man out.

That’s the logic the Padres are banking on as they hope to use their pitching depth to entice Boston into dealing.

It’s a classic high-stakes poker game, and San Diego isn’t folding its hand just yet.

What the Padres Could Offer in Return

The Padres are not short on pitching options, even if some names come with risk or inconsistency.

They could dangle Dylan Cease, though it’s unlikely given his value to their 2025 chances.

Veterans like Yu Darvish or Nick Pivetta could be in play, especially if Boston wants reliable innings now.

A healthy Michael King might also intrigue the Red Sox, especially if they believe he can come back from the injured list strong at some point in August.

And don’t overlook a possible swap involving a first baseman, which remains an area of need for Boston.

The Red Sox’s Calculated Dilemma

Flipping Duran while in the midst of a playoff push is a risky move—but not an impossible one for Boston.

They may view selling high on Duran as a way to capitalize on his value while still improving the overall roster.

Think of it like a chess match—sometimes sacrificing a bishop lets you control the board and plan the final checkmate.

If Boston feels confident in their internal outfield options, a bold move for pitching could tip the scale in October.

And with the market favoring sellers, they’ll get offers—especially from teams as persistent as the Padres.

Could the Padres and Red Sox Actually Align?

Boston might need rotation help, a steady bullpen arm, or even a first baseman—areas where San Diego could potentially deal.

If both sides stay creative, this could become one of the trade deadline’s most fascinating win-win possibilities.

Duran fits San Diego’s style: fast, fearless, and fiery—exactly the profile they lack atop their current order.

And if the Padres want to go all-in for 2025, Duran might be the spark they need to ignite a deeper run.

The question now is simple: how much are they willing to risk for that spark, and is Boston ready to listen?

