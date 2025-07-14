MLB insider believes Red Sox are one piece away from being World Series contenders

The Boston Red Sox weren’t supposed to be here—not this fast, not this loud, and certainly not this dangerous.

After a rather shaky spring, the Red Sox are now roaring into the second half with ten straight wins and a playoff spot in hand.

They are officially the hottest team in MLB.

They’ve done it with guts, youth, and just enough veteran savvy to keep them grounded in high-stakes moments.

Despite missing Triston Casas at first base, the Red Sox haven’t missed a beat—testament to their roster depth and resilience.

Yet if there’s one glaring need on this surging Boston squad, it’s a true frontline starting pitcher to pair with Garrett Crochet.

Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

The Rotation Is Holding—But Just Barely

Right now, the rotation is a patchwork of promise and uncertainty, hanging on with duct tape and adrenaline.

Crochet’s been electric, and Lucas Giolito is holding steady, but beyond that, things get dicey fast.

Brayan Bello flashes brilliance but Walker Buehler has a 6.12 ERA.

Injuries have piled up—Tanner Houck, Patrick Sandoval, Hunter Dobbins, and Josh Winckowski are all sidelined.

Kutter Crawford’s absence only sharpens the need for an impact arm before the postseason push heats up.

Passan: One Arm Away From World Series Dreams

ESPN’s Jeff Passan didn’t mince words when asked about Boston’s outlook if they land a top starter.

“If they get another starting pitcher who can be at the top of that rotation… The Boston Red Sox are legitimate World Series contenders.”

Aroldis Chapman’s going nowhere. Alex Bregman’s going nowhere. They’re gonna add. And if they get another starting pitcher who can be at the top of that rotation … The Boston Red Sox are legitimate World Series contenders.”



– @JeffPassanpic.twitter.com/K9M6R3bpHU — Gordo (@BOSSportsGordo) July 14, 2025

That’s a bold statement, but it’s grounded in how far this team has come—and what one ace could do for them.

A rotation with Crochet and a co-ace could suddenly neutralize lineups like the Yankees, Blue Jays, or even Astros.

It’s like watching a poker player one card away from a royal flush—and the dealer’s reaching for the deck.

From Deadline Sellers to October Dreamers

Not long ago, Boston looked like potential sellers. Names like Alex Bregman and Aroldis Chapman were swirling in trade rumors.

Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Now? Those same players are untouchable, and the Red Sox are buyers, hungry for more and brimming with belief.

Chapman’s been rejuvenated. Bregman is back to full health and producing. The clubhouse energy has flipped from doubt to defiance.

Suddenly, the Red Sox aren’t just in the race—they’re threatening to run right past their AL rivals.

Position Player Depth Fueling the Surge

Boston’s position player group might be the most well-rounded in the American League—and possibly all of baseball.

Ceddanne Rafaela brings spark and speed. Jarren Duran is a legit top-of-the-order threat.

Marcelo Mayer and Roman Anthony represent the future, but they’re helping right now—and learning fast.

Wilyer Abreu is having a sneaky strong year, and Bregman brings steady leadership and postseason pedigree.

This mix of homegrown youth and savvy vets makes Boston dangerous in any playoff scenario—and just plain fun to watch.

Trade Market Watch: Will Boston Make Their Move?

So now the question looms large: Can the Red Sox pull off a deadline stunner and grab that frontline starter?

Names like Zac Gallen, Merrill Kelly, or even Joe Ryan could move—and Boston has the prospects to make it happen.

Chaim Bloom may be gone, but his fingerprints remain on the farm system that’s giving Boston so much flexibility.

If Craig Breslow pushes in the chips, the Red Sox could go from surprise playoff team to October juggernaut.

And just like that, the rebuild becomes a renaissance—faster than anyone imagined, maybe even faster than they dared to hope.

READ MORE: Red Sox in ‘great shape’ ahead of deadline, per MLB insider