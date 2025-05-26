Padres desperately looking to upgrade 1 specific position via trade

The magic in a baseball stadium is often found in the outfield—the diving catches, cannon throws, and walk-off celebrations.

For the San Diego Padres, that magic is shining bright in two-thirds of the grass. But left field? It’s been a revolving door of frustration and unfulfilled potential.

With Fernando Tatis Jr. playing like a superstar once again and Jackson Merrill emerging as a budding phenom, the Padres have no concerns in right or center.

Tatis, boasting a 141 wRC+ and a team-leading 2.6 fWAR, has been nothing short of sensational. Merrill, meanwhile, owns a 153 wRC+—remarkable numbers for any player, let alone one still so early in his MLB career.

But like a three-legged stool missing one leg, the Padres’ outfield is teetering. That missing leg? Left field.

Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Replacing Profar has proven more difficult than expected

Ever since Jurickson Profar departed in free agency, the Padres haven’t managed to patch the hole he left behind. And the numbers tell the story loud and clear.

According to Matt Polishuk of MLB Trade Rumors, San Diego’s left fielders have been the worst in all of baseball, combining for a dismal -0.7 bWAR. That’s not just a weak spot—it’s a liability.

Adding to the pressure is the unexpected loss of veteran Jason Heyward, whose injury sped up the front office’s urgency to act. Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reported that the Padres are now exploring the trade market for left field options.

Gavin Sheets offers hope, but can he be trusted long-term?

Enter Gavin Sheets—an interim solution, at least for now. The Padres are giving him a shot, and he’s responded by hitting his 10th home run of the year on Sunday. His wRC+ is now a solid 136, which would normally be cause for celebration.

But there’s a lingering shadow behind those numbers. Sheets has struggled defensively and posted negative fWAR in each of the last two seasons: -1.5 in 2023 and -0.9 in 2024.

He’s more of a power bat than a reliable full-time outfielder, and trusting him with a critical role down the stretch feels like walking a tightrope without a net.

Trade market buzzing as Padres look for a solution

There’s still time before the trade deadline, but if we’ve learned anything from recent history, the Padres don’t wait around.

Last May, they made a bold early-season move to acquire Luis Arraez from the Marlins—a signal that aggressive in-season deals are on the table again.

According to Polishuk, several names could be in play this summer.

The Baltimore Orioles—flush with depth and chasing long-term roster clarity—may be willing to part with Cedric Mullins, Ryan O’Hearn, or Ramon Laureano. Each has flaws, sure, but all offer more stability than what the Padres currently have.

Then there’s the broader list of possibilities: Tommy Pham brings experience and postseason grit. Andrew Benintendi is struggling but remains a tantalizing bounce-back candidate.

Mike Tauchman and Michael A. Taylor could provide veteran savvy, while Jesus Sanchez or Austin Slater might be intriguing fits with platoon upside.

Padres unlikely to stand pat at the deadline

Letting the trade deadline come and go without upgrading left field seems almost unimaginable. President of baseball operations A.J. Preller is no stranger to bold moves, and with Tatis and Merrill firing on all cylinders, the time to strike is now.

A complete outfield could turn the Padres from playoff hopefuls into legitimate contenders.

The front office has seen what elite outfield production looks like, and it’s happening right in front of their eyes—in right and center. What’s missing is the final piece to make this trio complete.

Like a painter with two-thirds of a masterpiece, the Padres know it only takes one inspired stroke to finish the picture.

