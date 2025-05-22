Ranking MLB’s top 10 worst teams entering Memorial Day 2025

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

We ranked the best, and now we have to rank the worst that MLB has to offer. These teams aren’t all equally bad; some of these teams are teetering more on mediocre in a league where the difference between the 12th and 18th best teams are marginal. Some of these teams however are legendarily bad, and if you are a fan of them, you should request some form of financial compensation from your organization.

MLB has tons of exciting players and teams, but you won’t find much to be excited about with these 10 teams at the moment.

10. Cincinnati Reds

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Reds are top 10 in ERA and have some really good pitchers, but they are not going to be able to survive this stretch without Hunter Greene in my opinion. Their staff is still good and should allow them to be competitive but their offense has a 92 wRC+ and I am not optimistic about things getting much better in the near future. Elly De La Cruz should hit better, but is anyone else on this roster screaming superstar? They don’t have enough depth on offense, their bullpen isn’t otherworldly, and their rotation is being asked to carry this team to the promised land.

9. Milwaukee Brewers

Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

The Milwaukee Brewers used to always fall under the designation of a team that would always find a way to be good, but this season might be the exception. They have an 85 wRC+ as a team with a mere .229 average, and their pitching staff isn’t dominant enough to overcome what is a truly abhorrent offense. Unlike Brewer teams of the past, this year’s squad has a 4.11 ERA, which is 19th in the league, and they allow a decent amount of home runs. I’m not sure if there’s anything that can mend this team’s issues; they look ticketed for a long season full of misery.

8. Tampa Bay Rays

Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

The Tampa Bay Rays’ rotation got off to a red-hot start, but now their rotation is 21st in the league in ERA (4.16) while sporting an offense that is 23rd in Runs Scored. Some speculated whether this team could put up more runs than they did last year, now that they were playing in George M. Steinbrenner Field, but their roster doesn’t have enough talent right now, and things look bleak for their season. If things don’t turn around, they could be sellers at the trade deadline, but what keeps their season alive is a brutally bad American League.

7. Washington Nationals

Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images

James Wood is a superstar in the making, and the Washington Nationals have shown signs of life at times, but this team is still bad. Their offseason was underwhelming for a group that deserves some form of financial investment towards contending, and their pitching staff has taken a massive step back from last year. Their ERA has climbed from 4.30 to 5.24 while their offense is 18th in wRC+. Nothing about this team suggests they’re ready to jump back into contention yet, and it should force the front office and ownership to make some big moves this winter.

6. Athletics

Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

The Athletics looked like an interesting squad that could contend earlier in May, but right now, they look exactly as they have over the last few seasons. The offense has a 97 wRC+ after many had hopes for this group to be one of the best in baseball, and to make matters worse, the pitching is abhorrent. I can’t trust a pitching staff with the 26th worst HR/9 in baseball while sporting a 5.33 ERA, and if they don’t turn things around, an offseason full of surprise additions could be followed up by a difficult deadline with key pieces being sold off.

5. Baltimore Orioles

Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

The Baltimore Orioles didn’t add enough to their rotation after losing Corbin Burnes, and their offense looks shamefully mediocre after the departure of Anthony Santander. They have a 2.1% chance to make the postseason according to FanGraphs as they sit at 16-32 and at the bottom of a miserably mediocre AL East (outside of the Yankees). Baltimore has one of the worst rotations I have ever seen, with a lackluster bullpen, and the Orioles will almost surely be sellers this summer if a searing-hot streak doesn’t occur for them immediately.

4. Miami Marlins

Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

The Miami Marlins were expected to be bad this year, and shocker, they are very bad. Agustin Ramirez is a ton of fun, and Max Meyer has shown some signs of being a really strong pitcher. Sandy Alcantara has been utterly atrocious this season, and that’s where they have been really disappointing, but they’ll need to draft well this summer and next while getting good returns on contributors who they don’t see as a huge part of their future. What doesn’t help their case is Alcantara’s aforementioned struggles, as their front office likely hoped he could help them add to their farm system.

3. Pittsburgh Pirates

Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Paul Skenes might be the best pitcher in baseball, and the Pirates have surrounded him with absolute garbage in their lineup. Andrew Heaney and Bailey Falter have looked like strong middle-of-the-rotation starters, while Mitch Keller is looking more formidable as of late, but their offense has a 72 wRC+ with 146 runs scored through the early parts of the season. This team is utterly atrocious, people need to be fired for this as soon as humanly possible, alongside a sale of the franchise. Sickening.

2. White Sox

Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images

Shane Smith is the only good thing about the Chicago White Sox at the Major League level right now. This team cannot hit, and their bullpen is full of terrible pitchers. I don’t see why anyone would watch this team, and that reflects in their attendance, and while I don’t expect them to be as bad as they were last year, they’re still utterly garbage. Here’s the one thing I can say about the White Sox that should provide fans with some hope: this farm system is finally looking solid after it was near the bottom of the league for the past few years, so maybe something decent could happen before 2030.

1. Colorado Rockies

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Colorado Rockies are a Major League team. That’s the nicest thing I can say about them. They might not even deserve that title right now. No one has ever gotten off to this bad of a start in the modern era, the Rockies have a 5.92 ERA with a mere 6.67 K/9 as a pitching staff, and I’m not sure they’re going to see this turn around anytime soon. I do think they have young talent to be excited about but it won’t be enough to salvage an archaic organization with an outdated philosophy and terrible ownership.