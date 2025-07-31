Padres add Mason Miller in stunning deadline day trade

If there was any doubt about the San Diego Padres’ commitment to winning now, Thursday’s trade erased it completely.

The Padres, already boasting one of baseball’s top bullpens, pulled off a jaw-dropping deadline deal with the Athletics.

Mason Miller, the electric right-hander touching triple digits, is headed to San Diego in one of the summer’s biggest moves.

In return, the Padres gave up a significant chunk of their future, including top prospect Leodalis De Vries.

Full trade, per ESPN sources:



Padres receive: Closer Mason Miller, LHP JP Sears



A's receive: SS Leodalis De Vries, RHP Braden Nett, RHP Henry Báez and RHP Eduarniel Nuñez — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 31, 2025

De Vries, ranked by many as the best prospect in MLB, headlines a four-player package heading to Oakland.

Also included were right-handers Braden Nett (No. 3 in San Diego’s system), Henry Báez (No. 13), and Eduarniel Nuñez (No. 17).

Oakland didn’t stop at Miller; they sent left-handed starter J.P. Sears to the Padres as well to bolster rotation depth.

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The price tag was steep — there’s no way around it — but the Padres weren’t playing it safe with the NL tightening fast.

With the Mets fortifying their bullpen and the Dodgers, Phillies, Brewers, and Cubs all lurking, San Diego had to respond.

And they did — with a flamethrower.

Mason Miller Changes the Equation in San Diego

Mason Miller doesn’t just throw hard; he overwhelms hitters with velocity and pairs it with a lethal slider.

He’s compiled a 3.76 ERA over 38.1 innings, but the advanced numbers tell a more dominant story — a 2.86 FIP and 59 strikeouts.

That’s 13.85 strikeouts per nine innings, a number that screams dominance and puts Miller in elite reliever territory.

It’s not just the present value that makes Miller such a game-changer — he’s under team control through 2029.

This isn’t a rental; this is a franchise-altering piece for a bullpen already dripping with talent and depth.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Padres Pen Suddenly Looks Unfair

Miller now joins forces with Robert Suarez to form one of the most intimidating back-end duos in baseball.

Add in Jeremiah Estrada, Jason Adam, Adrian Morejon, and Wandy Peralta, and it’s clear the Padres are building a monster.

It’s the kind of bullpen that can suffocate teams in October — inning by inning, arm after electric arm.

For a team that has struggled to close the door in past postseasons, this group feels like a remedy forged in fire.

The Cost: Betting the Farm for the Present

Trading Leodalis De Vries is no small thing. He’s an 18-year-old shortstop with superstar buzz and enormous upside.

Comparisons to teenage Juan Soto aren’t uncommon, and that’s the kind of ceiling the Padres are surrendering.

But for GM A.J. Preller, the urgency of this season — and the next few — outweighed the risk of waiting on De Vries.

The Padres essentially made a poker move with all their chips in the middle — and Miller is their ace up the sleeve.

Oakland’s Return: A Foundation for the Future

The Athletics part with their most valuable asset, but they did what rebuilding teams must: maximize return.

De Vries instantly becomes the centerpiece of Oakland’s next wave, and the supporting arms have upside as well.

Braden Nett, a high-strikeout righty with polish, could rise quickly. Báez and Nuñez both flash big-league traits.

Oakland took a risk moving Miller, but they turned one star into potentially four future contributors.

A Deadline Move That Signals Intent

This deal wasn’t about being cautious — it was a thunderous message from the Padres: the time to win is now.

In a National League race loaded with contenders, standing still meant falling behind. San Diego chose the bolder path.

With Mason Miller in the fold, the Padres didn’t just improve — they weaponized their biggest strength even further.

If baseball were chess, San Diego just turned their bullpen into a queen — capable of ending games in one vicious move.

