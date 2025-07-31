Blue Jays keep adding and land former AL Cy Young Award winner in trade with Cleveland

The Toronto Blue Jays made a move that screamed urgency—and ambition. Their World Series window is open, and they know it: they are one of the best teams in MLB.

Sitting atop the AL East with a 64-46 record, the Blue Jays have leaned on big seasons from Alejandro Kirk, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and George Springer.

Ross Atkins, the team’s baseball operations chief, has spent weeks scanning the market for arms. And he didn’t flinch under pressure.

First came the Seranthony Domínguez addition—steady, dependable, and right-handed. But Toronto, having addressed the bullpen, still needed something more electric for the rotation.

On deadline day, Atkins delivered in dramatic fashion, acquiring Shane Bieber from the Cleveland Guardians for top pitching prospect Khal Stephen.

We have acquired RHP Khal Stephen from the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for RHP Shane Bieber.#GuardsBall pic.twitter.com/3799gfyNkt — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) July 31, 2025

The move is gutsy. Stephen ranked among the Blue Jays’ top five prospects and oozes potential.

But the reward? It could be the kind of blockbuster that shifts October narratives. Bieber isn’t just another rotation piece—he’s a possible ace.

Credit: Lisa Scalfaro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A Cy Young Gamble Worth Taking

Shane Bieber’s name still echoes from his 2020 Cy Young campaign. That year, he posted video-game numbers and baffled hitters.

He owns a career 3.22 ERA and boasts elite command, swing-and-miss stuff, and poise under playoff pressure. Those traits don’t grow on trees.

After starting the 2024 season with 12 scoreless innings and 20 strikeouts, Bieber hit the injured list with elbow issues in April and needed Tommy John surgery.

He’s been sidelined for nearly 16 months, rehabbing slowly and methodically. That’s where the gamble lies for Toronto.

Bieber is expected to return to a big-league mound within two weeks, following at least one final rehab appearance in the minors.

On Tuesday, he looked sharp: four innings, one run, seven strikeouts, and velocity that matched his pre-injury form.

Risk Meets Opportunity in High-Stakes Swap

Toronto paid a steep price. Khal Stephen wasn’t just any prospect—he had legitimate mid-rotation upside and improving strikeout numbers.

But prospects are lottery tickets. Shane Bieber is a former Cy Young winner potentially entering a postseason push with something to prove.

Bieber holds a $16 million player option for 2025, making this possibly a two-month rental. That’s the uneasy part.

Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Still, if he delivers anything close to his vintage form, the Blue Jays’ rotation goes from good to terrifying in a hurry.

Kevin Gausman, Max Scherzer, Chris Bassitt, and José Berríos suddenly get a co-headliner. And in a short playoff series, that makes a world of difference.

Bieber’s Return Could Shift the AL Balance

Tuesday’s rehab outing at Double-A was the most encouraging sign yet. Bieber’s command looked crisp, and his fastball velocity was humming.

He threw 58 pitches, mixing in his lethal knuckle curve with confidence. Seven strikeouts in four innings is no fluke.

Bieber’s impending return will give the Blue Jays a pitcher with elite strikeout stuff and postseason experience—not just depth, but dominance potential.

Even if he’s not at full Cy Young form, 80% of Bieber is better than most starters in the league.

And for a team with legitimate championship dreams, that’s the kind of bet worth making—calculated, bold, and playoff-tested.

Toronto’s Rotation Is Ready for October Battles

Assuming Bieber returns healthy, the Blue Jays now have one of the most complete pitching staffs in the American League.

Seranthony Domínguez bolsters the bullpen. Bieber adds a potential ace to a deep, experienced starting group.

Toronto’s front office didn’t wait for the market to come to them. They pounced—like a team that believes this could be the year.

For a city craving October glory, Shane Bieber may become the missing puzzle piece—like an elite chess piece placed just before checkmate.

READ MORE: Angels are going for it, trading for a pair of veteran relievers