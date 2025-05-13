Orioles’ star could be on the move ahead of deadline; 2 contenders named as potential fits

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Just a year ago, Baltimore Orioles fans were riding a wave of hope, heart, and highlight-reel baseball. Now, it’s heartbreak.

Baltimore’s 15-24 start in 2025 feels less like a slump and more like a storm cloud that won’t pass. It’s the kind of gut-punch season that leaves you staring blankly at the scoreboard, wondering how it all fell apart so fast.

After back-to-back playoff appearances in 2023 and 2024, the team many pegged as a budding dynasty suddenly looks lost. There’s no clear path forward, and that ambiguity only adds to the sting.

With several weeks to go before the trade deadline, the Orioles are stuck in limbo. They’re close enough to dream, but far enough to doubt.

Deadline dilemma: Buyers, sellers, or stuck in the middle?

Trade deadline season is baseball’s version of choose-your-own-adventure. The Orioles? They’re stuck somewhere between chapters.

If they get hot in June, a wild card chase isn’t out of the question. But the current standings don’t lie — and 15-24 screams seller more than sleeper.

That’s why Cedric Mullins, a fan favorite and sparkplug, finds himself quietly slipping into the trade rumor mill.

He’s in the final year of his contract. He’s 30. And he’s playing really good baseball — the kind that turns GMs’ heads around this time of year.

Cedric Mullins: Rental with real impact

Mullins isn’t just another deadline name — he’s the kind of player who shifts postseason odds. Fast, left-handed, and with power, he’s the full package.

His 126 wRC+ this year is quietly among the best at his position. Seven home runs, six stolen bases, and a glove that can cover the gaps with grace.

This isn’t unfamiliar territory. In 2021, Mullins joined the rare 30-30 club — 30 homers, 30 steals — proof of the elite ceiling he still flashes.

In a playoff race, that’s gold. And for a team willing to bet on a few months of fireworks? It’s worth the gamble.

Two contenders emerge: Phillies and Rangers

According to MLB insider Jon Morosi, the Philadelphia Phillies and the Texas Rangers are potential fits for Mullins. It makes perfect sense.

The Phillies already boast a strong core, but Mullins would inject speed and range into an outfield that’s lacking both.

Meanwhile, the defending champion Rangers have pitching — but their bats are a different story. Ranked 25th in offense with an 86 wRC+, they need a jolt.

Mullins could be that jolt. A veteran with something to prove and nothing to lose — the type of player who shows up big under October lights.

Think of Mullins like a turbo button on a race car: hit it at the right time, and it could change everything.

Risk and reward: Will the Orioles pull the trigger?

Dealing Mullins wouldn’t be easy. He’s a clubhouse leader, a symbol of Baltimore’s recent rise, and a player who helped make the rebuild bearable.

But holding onto him without playoff hopes would be a missed opportunity — especially if a strong return is available.

The Orioles front office has to ask itself: Is it better to chase a slim 2025 miracle, or reload for a 2026 revenge tour?

There’s no easy answer, but silence won’t stop the speculation. As July creeps closer, the clock ticks louder.

Will Mullins still be wearing orange and black after the deadline? Or will another team add a key piece to their championship puzzle?

Only time will tell — but the trade winds are blowing in Baltimore.

