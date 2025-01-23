Twins reportedly showing interest in trading for Padres ace

Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images

The San Diego Padres are still trying to decide what to do with ace pitcher Dylan Cease. He agreed to terms on a one-year, $13.75 million deal to avoid arbitration, but in the middle of a desire to cut costs while still competing, they Padres are facing several options.

They could trade Cease now, ahead of the deadline, or keep him until his contract expires after the season. Many squads, including the Minnesota Twins, are reportedly interested in making a deal to acquire Cease.

The Minnesota Twins are reportedly interested in trading for Dylan Cease

According to Dan Hayes and Dennis Lin of The Athletic, “the Twins have indicated their interest in Dylan Cease.” The Twins and Padres have also discussed a deal for Christian Vázquez.

Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

The Twins, who missed out on a chance to make the 2024 postseason late in September, have had a very quiet offseason. They haven’t successfully executed relevant trades or brought back their own free agents this offseason, losing Carlos Santana, Max Kepler, Caleb Thielbar, and Kyle Farmer.

The Twins have a solid foundation, but that’s not enough. Other American League teams have done a much better job acquiring talent. Minnesota still has time, though, and there are still impact players available in free agency. If the Padres lower their demands a little and show a willingness to discuss trading away Cease at some point in the upcoming weeks, the Twins could be one of his suitors.

The Twins’ rotation would look fantastic with Cease

The Twins would need to send much more than just Vázquez to the Padres to get a deal done to acquire Cease, though. Since names already have been discussed, there is a non-zero chance that this trade will eventually happen.

Cease would improve the ceiling of the Twins’ staff, currently comprised of Pablo Lopez, Joe Ryan, Bailey Ober, Simeon Woods-Richardson, and Chris Paddack.

Right now, both the Cleveland Guardians and the Detroit Tigers are looking better than the Twins, who could join the Kansas City Royals in the next tier. Making a move for Cease, who posted a 3.47 ERA with 224 strikeouts in his first year as a Padre, could put Minnesota at the top together with the two favorites.