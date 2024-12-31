Cubs reportedly interested in versatile utilityman

Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

The Chicago Cubs have shown, so far, a burning desire to contend in 2025 after falling short of the 2024 postseason with an 83-79 record. They have added All-Star outfielder Kyle Tucker, lefty Matthew Boyd, reliever Eli Morgan, backup catcher Carson Kelly, utilityman Vidal Brujan, and others this offseason.

The plan is for the Cubs’ 2023 first-rounder Matt Shaw to be a contributor at third base at some point in 2025, but the team has been scanning the free agent and trade markets for a while and might be willing to bring in a temporary placeholder for the talented prospect.

The Cubs are reportedly searching the market for a third baseman

According to Monday’s report from Mark Feinsand, the Cubs might be entertaining the possibility of signing former Seattle Mariners third baseman Josh Rojas from free agency. The 30-year-old won’t wow you with offensive performance but is a fine player for what the team is looking for.

“The Cubs are among the teams showing serious interest in INF Josh Rojas, per source. Rojas had a 2.2 bWAR in 142 games for the Mariners last season, starting 106 games at 3B. He has started mostly at 2B and 3B during his career, but can also play SS and both corner OF spots,” MLB insider Feinsand posted on X.

Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

The Cubs make sense for Rojas

Rojas offense isn’t a disaster by any means, but he is closed to below-average than he is to above. He finished 2024 with a 91 wRC+ and is at a 92 mark for his career. With eight homers and 10 steals in 476 plate appearances, he also doesn’t offer much pop, although his speed upside is better.

What he could definitely offer the Cubs is versatility. He posted seven Defensive Runs Saved (DRS) and six Outs Above Average (OAA) with Seattle in 2024 at third base. He is not the best defensive shortstop but can play the position in a pinch, as well as second base and the outfield.

Most of the 2.2 bWAR output he got this season stems from his glove and baserunning. The Cubs, if they sign him, can give him the key to the hot corner until Shaw is ready, and then he could fill a super-utility role.

He might not be a sexy add like Tucker, for example, but Rojas could be the difference between playing a competent hitter and fielder and using an inexperienced major leaguer or struggling veteran at a specific position.