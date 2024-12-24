Analyst thinks Red Sox have leapfrogged Orioles as 2nd-best team in AL East

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Boston Red Sox had a disappointing 2024 in which they were left out of the postseason again. However, they entered the offseason with the goal of dramatically improving their starting pitching depth and quality, and it’s safe to say they have accomplished that objective.

The Red Sox added key pitching talent this offseason

First, they used their incredible farm system to trade for Chicago White Sox top lefty Garrett Crochet, and this week, they secured a World Series champ with a down 2024 but an impeccable track record in Walker Buehler.

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Analyst believes the Red Sox are a top team in the AL East

Now, their rotation depth included Crochet, Buehler, Tanner Houck, Kutter Crawford, Brayan Bello, Lucas Giolito, Patrick Sandoval and Richard Fitts. There is youth, depth, and untapped potential in this unit.

The Red Sox did lose Tyler O’Neill and Danny Jansen, but Talkin’ Baseball analyst Trevor Plouffe believes they are close to the New York Yankees in the AL East and ahead of the Baltimore Orioles.

The Red Sox are determined to turn things around in 2025

It’s definitely noteworthy because the O’s won 101 games in 2023 and also made the postseason this past season. Plouffe now sees the Red Sox as a superior squad.

“I like the moves they have made, and I still think, if they wanted it, they could go out and do more,” Plouffe explained. It’s important to remember that the Red Sox are also expected to make a splash offensively. They pursued Juan Soto and reportedly offered him $700 million, and they have been linked to third baseman Alex Bregman among others.

They also brought in lefty relievers Aroldis Chapman and Justin Wilson, plus backup catcher Carlos Narváez via trade. The Red Sox are talented and hungry. They are determined to put an end to a dry spell when it comes to postseason appearances, and they are now a threat to the entire American League field of contenders.