Dodgers could pursue multiple righties to replace star slugger

Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers have a collection of talent they can pursue should their All-Star outfielder Teoscar Hernandez depart in free agency.

Dodgers: Teoscar Hernandez was a major force in 2024

Hernandez is coming off of a one-year, $23.5 million deal he signed with the Dodgers ahead of the 2024 campaign. He was a driving force in the Dodgers’ batting order, recording 99 RBIs out of the cleanup spot alongside 33 home runs and an .840 OPS.

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The 32-year-old leaving Los Angeles would create a shortage of right-handed hitters in their fold, as two of their MVP stars in reigning National League MVP Shohei Ohtani and former 2020 NL MVP Freddie Freeman both bat lefty inside the first four slots in the order. Other valuable contributors like Max Muncy and Gavin Lux both hit lefty as well. Hernandez’s departure would leave their order virtually split.

Dodgers linked to 3 stars to potentially replace Hernandez

Thus, the Dodgers could make a play for one of several competent righties this winter. MLB.com shared a recent report that details where L.A.’s eyes may be as they look for an insurance policy to fill the two-time All-MLB Second Team honoree’s shoes:

“According to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal (subscription required), the Dodgers have explored a handful of intriguing right-handed-hitting options, which include Ha-Seong Kim in free agency and Luis Robert Jr. and Seiya Suzuki in trades. As Rosenthal reports, how serious and realistic those options are for the Dodgers remains to be seen,” MLB.com published on Dec. 21.

Kim, Suzuki & Robert Jr. could all succeed in L.A.

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Kim is a stout infielder who sported a .370 slugging percentage and .700 OPS last season. He drove in 47 RBIs and would offer an upgrade in the stolen bases department with the 22 he collected in 2024. However, he pales in comparison to Hernandez with his sheer prowess at the plate, having never exceeded 60 RBIs or 17 home runs in any campaign of his four-year MLB career.

Suzuki is quite the contrary, as he owns a .278 batting average and .824 OPS for his career, both of which outpace Hernandez. He’s also shown power-hitting capabilities and promise, with 41 combined home runs over the course of the last two seasons, and an average of 73.5 RBIs.

Robert Jr. is the biggest name of the bunch as a former 2023 All-Star and Silver Slugger Award winner, as well as a Gold Glove Award recipient back in 2020. Despite coming off of a down campaign last time around, his prowess at the plate and on defense makes him perhaps the most attractive option to take over Hernandez’s role across the board.

The Dodgers could hang onto all of their valued pieces and acquire Kim or execute a trade for the latter two if they deem any to be valuable replacements for their treasured championship catalyst.