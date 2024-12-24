Mets could buy low on depressed market for World Series-winning infielder

Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

The New York Mets may be positioning themselves to make a move for Alex Bregman to bolster their infield. With Bregman’s market unusually quiet this offseason, the Mets could potentially secure the All-Star third baseman at a lower price than initially expected. While many big-spending teams seem reluctant to offer Bregman the $200 million deal he is reportedly seeking, the Mets could take advantage of the lack of competition to strike a deal.

A Productive 2024 Season for Bregman

Despite a slower-than-expected market, Bregman remains one of the league’s premier third basemen. In 2024, he played 145 games for the Houston Astros, hitting .260/.315/.453 with 26 home runs, 75 RBIs, and a 118 wRC+. His ability to consistently deliver at the plate while maintaining elite plate discipline makes him a valuable asset. Bregman also contributed 4.1 WAR, highlighting his all-around value both offensively and defensively.

Elite Defense at the Hot Corner

Bregman’s defensive prowess is another key factor that could attract the Mets. He played 1,234.2 innings at third base in 2024, committing 10 errors and posting an impressive .972 fielding percentage. Advanced metrics further underscore his defensive reliability, with six defensive runs saved and six outs above average. Adding Bregman would immediately upgrade the Mets’ defense on the hot corner, shoring up an infield that has lacked consistency.

A Potential Bargain for the Mets

With Bregman’s market depressed, the Mets might be able to land him on a more team-friendly deal than the $200 million he was initially projected to command.

By waiting for his price tag to drop, the Mets could avoid overpaying while still adding a top-tier player who fits their long-term plans. Such a deal would allow them to allocate resources to other areas of need, ensuring a more balanced roster heading into 2025. Bregman may end up landing in the $25 million per-season range. The Mets have been averse to risky acquisitions, but Bregman is a championship-caliber piece that dominates in the post-season. If the Amazins want to compete now, which seems evident, Bregman is a move they should be considering, even more so than Pete Alonso.

Mark Vientos Moves to Designated Hitter

If the Mets were to acquire Bregman, they could shift Mark Vientos into the designated hitter role full-time. Vientos showed flashes of offensive dominance in 2024 but struggled defensively at third base. By moving him to DH, the Mets could maximize his offensive value while allowing Bregman to handle the hot corner, creating a more efficient infield alignment.

A Calculated Move for a Stronger Infield

For the Mets, targeting Bregman represents an opportunity to add an above-average bat and an elite defender without committing to an above-market contract. With his track record of success and ability to excel under pressure, Bregman would be a significant addition to a Mets team looking to build a contender for 2025 and beyond.