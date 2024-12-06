Dodgers World Series hero goes under the knife

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman was named the 2024 World Series MVP after hitting four home runs, driving in 12 runs, and virtually taking the team on his back. He hit .300 and slugged 1.000 in the Fall Classic.

He did all that with loose bodies and damaged tissue on his right ankle, as hard to believe as it might seem. That shows just how badly he wanted to help Los Angeles win and how tough of a competitor he is.

He went under the knife to ‘fix’ that ankle and help him be ready in time for spring training without any restrictions.

The Dodgers star should be ready to go for spring training

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

“The Dodgers just announced that Freddie Freeman had surgery on his right ankle today to remove loose bodies and damaged tissue. He is expected to make a full return by 2025 Spring Training, get well soon our World Series MVP!”, Dodgers Nation posted on X.

Freeman originally suffered the injury late in September while he was trying to beat a grounder at first base. Initially, it was believed he would not be ready in time for the postseason because it was a multi-week injury, but not only did he recover just enough to play, but he also had a huge impact on the Dodgers’ title-winning October campaign.

He ‘just’ hit four singles in the Division Series, just a few days after his injury, then posted a mediocre .378 OPS in the League Championship Series against the New York Mets. Fortunately for the Dodgers, things started to click in the World Series.

A healthy Freeman makes the Dodgers’ already deadly lineup much, much better and deeper. No matter what happens in the off-season and who the team brings, all signs point at the 2020 NL MVP being ready to take over his usual place at first base.