Cubs expressing interest in star free agent infielder

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Chicago Cubs are going all in. It’s a welcome sighting for fans who have waited so long to see the team, one of the most traditional and relevant in the league, return to prominence. After making multiple impact additions, Chicago is reportedly interested in another top bat.

Cubs have reportedly had discussions about Alex Bregman

According to Bruce Levine of WSCR-AM, the Cubs are the latest team expressing interest in joining the Alex Bregman sweepstakes:

“Scott Boras has had casual discussions with the Cubs regarding Alex Bregman, per @MLBBruceLevine. Cubs aren’t interested in a long-term contract. A potential deal with the Cubs could look like a three-year contract with opt-outs after each of the first two seasons,” Cubs Zone wrote on X.

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The aforementioned contract structure is currently being discussed league-wide, not just with Bregman but also involving other top free agents such as Pete Alonso and Anthony Santander, just to name a couple.

They know that, at this point, they probably won’t get the kind of contract they imagined prior to the start of free agency, or not from the Cubs, at least. However, with each passing day, more teams and players grow interested in this type of deal: short in years, with multiple opt-outs, and a high average annual value (AAV).

The Cubs have tried this contract structure before

The Cubs themselves did this with Cody Bellinger after his successful 2023 campaign. Now, they are apparently considering it with Bregman, one of the most consistent third basemen of the last decade. The former Houston Astros star hit 26 home runs with a 118 wRC+ in 2024, in what was considered a down season for his standards. He boasts a brilliant 135 wRC+ for his career and remains a steady defensive third baseman.

Bregman has posted 14 fWAR in the last three seasons combined, and that kind of consistency would come in handy for the Cubs. Right now, top prospect Matt Shaw would be in contention to start at the hot corner come Opening Day. Having Bregman out there would give them ample time to take things slow with their prized asset, not to mention a top hitter for their lineup.