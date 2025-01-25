Braves ace makes progress but won’t be on Opening Day roster

Credit: Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

Last April, the Atlanta Braves announced that their ace Spencer Strider would be having surgery on his elbow. Fortunately for him, it wasn’t the traditional Tommy John ligament replacement surgery. Instead, doctors performed an internal brace procedure with a shorter recovery process than that associated with TJ patients. Strider is making progress in his return from injury, however, he isn’t quite ready yet.

Spencer Strider won’t be on the Braves’ Opening Day roster

The Braves star has worked hard and cleared every step of the way in his recovery to this point. Team insider Justin Toscano offered an update about his progress and his timetable, and while there is good news to report, the squad had to make a difficult decision regarding his availability for Opening Day.

“Strider is up to his fourth bullpen session. He’ll come into spring to have a normal camp, but won’t be on the opening day roster,” Toscano said on his X account.

Maybe Strider could be ready for Opening Day if he continues his current progress pace, but the Braves don’t want to make any mistakes and are willing to take things with an abundance of caution. They know they need a healthy Strider to increase their playoff ceiling.

Strides elevates the Braves’ ceiling

The Braves, even though they got an ace-like performance from fellow injury-prone ace Chris Sale last year, did miss Strider while he was gone. It wasn’t until the very last day of the season that they were able to secure their ticket to the playoffs.

The power righty didn’t look right in his only two starts last year, posting a 7.00 ERA in two outings and nine innings. However, he boasts a 3.47 ERA and a whopping 36.9 percent strikeout rate, an unprecedented mark for a starter.

With four bullpen sessions under his belt in January, there are reasons to believe he will have a relatively normal spring training and will be back, barring any setbacks, at some point in April or early May.