Padres make trade for righty talent from the White Sox

Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

The San Diego Padres have just added more depth to their bullpen. On Friday afternoon, the Padres struck a deal with the Chicago White Sox to acquire RHP Ron Marinaccio in exchange for cash considerations, San Diego posted on X.

Padres bring RHP Ron Marinaccio on board

Credit: James A. Pittman-Imagn Images

Marinaccio is a three-year MLB veteran approaching his fourth season in the big leagues. He has played for the New York Yankees for the duration of his tenure in the Majors before being tacked on by the White Sox. In 2024, the New Jersey native sported a 3.86 ERA and 1.200 WHIP along with 25 strikeouts for the Yankees. Marinaccio owns a career 3.22 ERA and 1.186 WHIP.

Marinaccio can help Padres sustain strong bullpen in 2025

The 29-year-old will bring his 93.6 mph fastball and stout .216 batting average allowed to opponents last year to the Padres’ relief unit next time out. Marinaccio can help San Diego’s bullpen, whose leadup and closing talents worked in concert with one another to position the ball club to notch the seventh-most saves (44) among all MLB teams last time around.

Marinaccio has one more year left of minor league options and will have a chance to earn a regular role in the Padres’ bullpen beginning in Spring Training, which is right around the corner.