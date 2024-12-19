Could Mets make blockbuster move to acquire Padres Ace?

Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images

The New York Mets bolstered their pitching depth with the acquisition of Griffin Canning on Wednesday, aiming to fill a back-end spot in their rotation. With the unconventional plan to transition reliever Clay Holmes into a starter, the Mets’ rotation strategy carries significant risk. However, the team’s pursuit of further reinforcements signals a broader ambition to contend with the National League’s elite.

Dylan Cease Emerges as a Target

The Mets could benefit from adding a high-end starter to pair with Kodai Senga, and Dylan Cease of the San Diego Padres has emerged as a potential candidate. The Padres are reportedly open to moving Cease as part of their offseason maneuvering, as reported by Jeff Passan of ESPN:

“The cache of arms who could be on the move includes Padres right-hander Dylan Cease…”

Cease is coming off a strong 2024 season, during which he posted a 3.47 ERA over 189.1 innings. His ability to strike out batters—averaging 10.65 strikeouts per nine innings—combined with a 69.4% left-on-base rate and a 39.8% ground ball rate, makes him a formidable presence on the mound. At just 28 years old, Cease offers immediate impact and significant long-term upside.

A Playoff-Caliber Arm

Acquiring Cease would provide the Mets with a playoff-caliber ace, bolstering their chances against National League powerhouses like the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres, and Philadelphia Phillies. With Cease anchoring the rotation, the Mets would have a dependable arm to pair with Senga, creating a one-two punch capable of making noise in October.

Cease has consistently demonstrated durability, pitching over 175 innings in each of the past three seasons. His 3.32 expected ERA (xERA) in 2024 suggests he performed even better than his surface-level numbers indicate, adding 4.8 WAR—the best mark of his career.

A Short-Term Investment with Long-Term Potential

Cease is under team control through 2025, giving the Mets one year to convince him to sign an extension before he hits free agency. By immersing him in their family-oriented organization and showcasing their commitment to winning, the Mets could position themselves as a desirable long-term destination for the talented right-hander.

An extension for Cease would align with the Mets’ strategy of building around cornerstone players like Juan Soto. Cease’s age and track record make him one of the most attractive targets heading into next offseason’s free-agent market, so securing him early could provide both stability and value.

The Cost of Acquisition

Landing Cease won’t come cheap. The Mets may need to part with a package of prospects, potentially including Luisangel Acuña, Ryan Clifford, and Blade Tidwell. While the price is steep, the addition of a proven ace would justify the investment, solidifying the Mets’ rotation and boosting their championship aspirations.

For a team determined to compete at the highest level, acquiring Cease could be the pivotal move to transform their rotation from a work in progress into a genuine strength.