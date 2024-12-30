Blue Jays among top landing spots for elite power-hitting free agent

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

After missing out on Corbin Burnes, the Toronto Blue Jays have remained active in free-agent conversations as they’re exploring all avenues to try and secure a big-time player on the market. It’s not as if they don’t have the money; management reportedly made an offer north of $245 million for Burnes and they were big-time players in the Juan Soto sweepstakes, but no one has taken their money to go north of the border.

Anthony Santander Garnering Lots of Interest From Blue Jays

Anthony Santander could be next on their board. According to Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press, the Blue Jays are a top suitor for the Orioles power-hitter. The Angels and Blue Jays are the reported frontrunners for Santander with the Tigers hanging around to jump in the fray. After hitting 44 home runs, the switch-hitter could be the perfect pairing with Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

It’s important to have a strong walk season, and Santander did exactly that when he hit a career-high 44 home runs with a 3.3 fWAR and 129 wRC+. The switch-hitting outfielder has proven to be a perfect middle-of-the-order bat for any team looking to add some more power, and the Blue Jays need exactly that right now. After trading Spencer Horwitz for Andres Gimenez in the infield, the need for another productive hitter is obvious for Toronto.

The Blue Jays’ Current Group Of Hitters Needs An Upgrade

Last season they finished with the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (156) and were 23rd in Runs Scored (671). In an American League that’s been severely weakened this winter, the road to contention is not as difficult as before. The Blue Jays are a year removed from making the Wild Card Round, and while they haven’t won a playoff game in their playoff trips with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette. Santander could take them over the edge.

Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Both Guerrero and Bichette are free agents at the end of the season, and while Toronto hopes to retain their star first baseman, the future of their franchise shortstop is muddy. Coming off of a down year due to injuries, a bounceback season for Bo Bichette would not only boost the already-existing lineup, but also give the Blue Jays a potential trade chip if their attempts to contend flop.

The Blue Jays Could Use Santander’s Hitting Prowess

Santander gives them a huge power bat to help deepen the lineup and protect young emerging hitters like Will Wagner who could get a full-time role in their lineup in 2025. The Blue Jays haven’t been able to reel in any of their top targets this offseason. But with the Angels serving as their main competition for Santander, the worry that Toronto’s lack of success in 2024 would affect their odds here wouldn’t exist the same way it did with Juan Soto or even Shohei Ohtani a year ago.

The switch-hitting outfielder is one of just nine MLB hitters with at least 100 home runs over the last three seasons. For a lineup that desperately needs some veteran power, Santander might be the perfect fit to get their winter going.