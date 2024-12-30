Phillies shockingly the only team kept from pitching to Japanese star FA

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Though the Philadelphia Phillies were not considered to be near the front of the race to land Japanese sensation Roki Sasaki this offseason, they reportedly couldn’t even get off the blocks.

Phillies barred from meeting with Roki Sasaki

Motorcycle Sports’ Ethan White relayed a report from Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times, which stated that the Phillies were the only vying team that was not given the chance to have a meeting with Sasaki:

“Amid a relatively subdued free-agent market for the team, a potential game-changer slipped through their grasp as they were denied a pivotal meeting with Japanese pitching sensation Roki Sasaki. This unforeseen setback, reported by Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times, places the Phillies in a precarious position as they navigate the high-stakes landscape of player acquisitions,” White wrote.

“While the Phillies were fervently eyeing Sasaki as a valuable addition to their roster, they stood alone among the interested parties in their inability to secure a meeting with the coveted right-hander. The New York Yankees, New York Mets, Chicago Cubs, Texas Rangers, and San Francisco Giants, among others, seized the opportunity to engage with Sasaki, leaving the Phillies on the periphery of negotiations. This exclusion not only underscores the competitive nature of player recruitment but also hints at potential ramifications for the Phillies’ strategic roster planning.”

Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia’s enticing franchise won’t get a chance to lure Sasaki

While Philadelphia’s rotation is stout with All-Star talent behind their 2024 National League Cy Young Award runner-up Zack Wheeler and notable offseason acquisition Jesus Luzardo, the rich could have gotten richer by making a play for Sasaki.

The 23-year-old talent is looked at as a potential future ace. That’s largely due to his career 2.02 ERA in international play, exceptional strikeout ability, and 100-plus mph fastball. Nevertheless, in shocking fashion, the Phillies were not given an opportunity to pitch themselves to him despite their big market, status as legitimate World Series contenders, and their stout farming system. Perhaps it was the Philadelphia weather that got in the way of his desire to play for the Phillies at his first stop in the MLB.