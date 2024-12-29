Phillies could add former Gold Glove winner to outfield in free agency

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Phillies could make yet another impact move before the offseason is said and done. All throughout last fall stretching into this winter, word was out that the Phillies were shopping right fielder Nick Castellanos and left fielder Brandon Marsh. Philadelphia’s outfield would benefit from having a top-shelf glove added to its mix, and a free agent who has flown under the radar could be exactly that for them.

Phillies linked to elite defensive CF Harrison Bader

YardBarker’s Colin Cerniglia paired the Phillies with former 2021 Gold Glove Award-winning free agent Harrison Bader to man their center field slot next year, saying this (h/t The Sporting News’ Jackson Roberts):

“Bader’s bat leaves much to be desired — he hit only .236 with the Mets last season — but his defensive brilliance makes him a hot commodity,” Cerniglia said. “Prediction: The Philadelphia Phillies, with their eye on tightening up defensively, will bring in Bader to patrol center field.”

Bader’s talent & skillset could jolt the Phillies

Bader has not lost an ounce of prowess on defense. His numbers from 2024 closely resemble that of his Gold Glove campaign. Back then, he posted a .990 fielding percentage with only three errors to 289 putouts, four assists, and one double play turned for the St. Louis Cardinals.

Last season, the 30-year-old boasted a .986 fielding percentage with 278 putouts, one assist, and four errors out of center field for the New York Mets. While he is not a standout hitter, Bader does own a career .242 batting average and hit 12 home runs with 51 RBIs last season.

Bader’s defensive work could help the Phillies progress further toward winning a World Series. They are talented enough to win the Fall Classic as soon as next season, but the intangibles and exceptional talent that Bader brings with his big arm and athleticism could pay major dividends for the Phillies.