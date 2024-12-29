Blue Jays could pivot to high-upside free agent pitcher after losing Corbin Burnes

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Toronto Blue Jays did not wind up signing superstar pitcher Corbin Burnes this winter. The Blue Jays lost out to the Arizona Diamondbacks, who inked the game-changing ace to a six-year, $210 million deal. However, Toronto could act decisively and acquire another talented pitcher who can lead their charge next season.

Blue Jays could sign Jack Flaherty after big 2024 showing

Reigning 2024 World Series champion Jack Flaherty is still on the open market. The standout free agent has ace qualities. He led the Los Angeles Dodgers charge last season after their rotation was ravished with injuries.

Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

For the first half of 2024, Flaherty looked sensational. He owned a 2.95 ERA and 133 strikeouts for the Detroit Tigers across 18 starts.

The native then moved to Los Angeles, where he finished the campaign with a 6-2 record and a 3.58 ERA. Any team who inherits his cumulative 3.17 ERA and 194 strikeouts, heightened by his stellar 32.1 percent whiff rate (91st percentile), 29.9 percent strikeout rate (90th percentile), and encouraging 5.9 percent walk rate (83rd percentile) would inherit a stout lead man with praiseworthy efficacy.

Money ain’t a thing for the Blue Jays concerning Flaherty

The Blue Jays could be that team. They have the financial capital to make Flaherty a rich man this offseason. Even if Toronto showed their superstar slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. how serious they are about making him an even richer man for the long term with a revamped contract offer at north of $30 million a year, their projected payroll table would still hover around $200 million for 2025.

Projections last fall had Flaherty in line for $21 million to $24M per year on his next deal. Toronto could give him the higher end of that range and still have more money to continue strengthening their rotation or add another depth piece to an area of need.