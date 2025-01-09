Blue Jays among three teams showing interest in former Yankees FA outfielder

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Former New York Yankees outfielder Alex Verdugo is garnering much attention from suitors in free agency.

Ex-Yankees FA Alex Verdugo is being fielded by 3 teams

MLB Deadline News relayed a report from MassLive’s Chris Cotillo which revealed that there are three teams actively showing interest in Verdugo this winter:

“The #Pirates, #BlueJays, and #Mets are among the teams with interest in free-agent OF Alex Verdugo, per @ChrisCotillo,” MLB Deadline News shared on X on Thursday morning.

Verdugo could give Pirates & Blue Jays big boost in 2025

Verdugo was instrumental in the Yankees’ run to the 2024 World Series. At the plate, he scored 74 runs and drove in 61 RBIs for New York. On defense, he led all American League left fielders with his .996 fielding percentage and added 268 putouts and seven assists to his resume on the campaign.

The New York Mets boast a strong outfield that could get even better defensively if it saw the 28-year-old join its ranks and replace right fielder Starling Marte in the starting lineup or fill in for center fielder Harrison Bader should the latter leave in free agency. Verdugo could also step into the Pittsburgh Pirates roster and replace Edward Olivares in right field or Jack Suwinski in center field.

The Blue Jays deploy 2024 Gold Glove Award winner Dalton Varsho in left field and former 2017 World Series MVP George Springer in right field with Kevin Kiermaier rounding out their triumvirate in center. Nevertheless, Verdugo, who has seen at least 100 career games at each outfield position and a fielding percentage no lower than .982 at any of those slots, could reinforce Toronto’s unit as their coaching staff sees fit.