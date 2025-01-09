Blue Jays labeled ‘best fit’ for star slugger in free agency

Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

The Toronto Blue Jays may be the most suitable landing spot for star free-agent slugger Anthony Santander this offseason.

Analyst favors Blue Jays over field for Anthony Santander

Bleacher Report’s Jon Heyman gave his take on which scenario would play out best for Santander between the Blue Jays, Detroit Tigers, and Los Angeles Angels, saying this in part:

“I do think the Jays are the most likely candidate for him. I’ve seen Detroit. Detroit has a pretty good young outfield. I don’t see that as that likely,” Heyman said. “Santander is not the best fit for Detroit or the Angels. Toronto to me, makes the most sense.”

The Tigers & Angels may not be as good for Santander

The Tigers were lifted to the 2024 MLB playoffs in part due to a right field committee including Kerry Carpenter, Matt Vierling, and Wenceel Perez, who saw time after former starter Mark Canha was dealt to the San Francisco Giants mid-season. Detroit could benefit from having a superstar quality slugger like Santander who can also play in the outfield, but his defensive chops have not received major praise, which could serve as a detracting factor for the Tigers.

The Angels also have an outfield consisting of superstar center fielder Mike Trout, right fielder Micky Moniak and left fielder Taylor Ward. Santander could slide in to right field for Los Angeles in a sensible move that would also likely energize their offense.

Santander could help lift promising Blue Jays in 2025

Nevertheless, the Blue Jays are a team aiming to be on the upswing next season. Santander would have a challenge to beat out George Springer for the starting right field spot, while Toronto also had a Gold Glove Award-winning left fielder in Dalton Varsho last time out. However, having him nestled into their depth chart and helping to lead their charge at the plate next to superstar first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. could pay huge dividends for the Blue Jays next time out.