Astros’ free-agent third baseman narrows down suitors to four teams

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

MLB Spring Training is just days away, but the top free agent is still on the open market. Free agent and former Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman remains unsigned as the offseason comes to a close, though the sweepstakes to sign him are on the final lap.

The Alex Bregman sweepstakes could finally end soon

ESPN’s Buster Olney reported that Bregman is “likely” to sign soon, with the Astros, Boston Red Sox, Detroit Tigers, and Chicago Cubs being the four teams with multiyear contracts on the table. Bregman has spent his entire career with the Astros and has won two World Series with them.

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Each of those four teams has been amongst the most active this winter. The Cubs acquired a superstar outfielder in Kyle Tucker, the Tigers signed infielder Gleyber Torres and starting pitcher Jack Flaherty, and the Red Sox beefed up their starting rotation by trading for Garrett Crochet and signing Walker Buehler.

The Astros are in an interesting position to bring back Bregman. They already filled up their infield by acquiring Isaac Paredes to play third base and signed Christian Walker to be their first baseman. Houston has made it clear that they are willing to move Jose Altuve to left field and play Bregman at second base if they were to re-sign him.

Bregman will bring a positive impact to any team that takes him on

Most teams would benefit significantly from adding Bregman. The infielder turns 31 at the start of the regular season, and he is one of the top offensive third basemen while also possessing a strong glove. Last season with the Astros, he hit .260 with 26 home runs and posted a 118 wRC+.

Despite the solid production, his age and recent volatility have made teams weary about offering him a long-term contract, which is a big reason why he remains unsigned. Bregman previously had an offer of six years and $156 million on the table from the Astros, and it is unclear what the rest of the teams chasing have offered him.

Nevertheless, Bregman is sure to sign with a team any day now, and it will be interesting to see if a reunion with Houston is in order or if he will be suiting up elsewhere in 2025.