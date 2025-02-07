Astros raise offer in attempt to re-sign star third baseman

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The MLB offseason is reaching the finish line, as Spring Training commences in less than two weeks. Most of the top free agents have officially signed with their respective ball clubs, but one big free agent remains unsigned as he continues to negotiate a deal.

The Astros are attempting to bring back Alex Bregman

Third baseman Alex Bregman still has not signed with anybody, though it would appear that his suitors have been narrowed down to the Boston Red Sox, Detroit Tigers, and his old team the Houston Astros. For most of the offseason, a reunion with Houston seemed unlikely, especially after they acquired third baseman Isaac Paredes in the Kyle Tucker trade.

However, the Astros recently restarted negotiations, with the idea that second baseman Jose Altuve would move to left field if Bregman were to re-sign. The Astros are so keen on bringing Bregman back that they have upped their offer, but whether or not it will be enough remains to be seen.

“Astros GM Dana Brown suggested a lack of optimism on Bregman, though word is they’ve come up from their reported $156M, six-year offer from November,” Jon Heyman of the New York Post wrote.

Teams are reluctant to offer a long-term deal to Bregman

Teams have been reluctant to hand the 30-year-old Bregman a long-term contract. While he is still one of the premier offensive players in his position, his volatility in recent years has made it tough for teams to make such a hefty commitment.

A similar situation occurred with Pete Alonso this week, as his demands were a long-term contract that teams had indicated they weren’t willing to do. He ended up settling for a two-year, $54 million deal to return to the New York Mets.

This past season with the Astros, Bregman blasted 26 home runs and batted .260, though that is slightly below the top of his game. Regardless, he is still an impactful player that would immediately deepen any lineup from whichever team he chooses to join.

Bregman could sign any given day now, as Spring Training is right around the corner. It will be interesting to see if the Astros can bring him back for the long haul or if he will sign elsewhere on a shorter-term deal.