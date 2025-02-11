Angels sign veteran star closer to one-year deal

Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Angels’ busy offseason continues with Spring Training just days away. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported Tuesday that the Angels and star closer Kenley Jansen are in agreement on a one-year, $10 million deal.

Angels sign closer Kenley Jansen to one-year deal

The Angels have loaded up on pitching this offseason, as Jansen’s signing is part of a slew of pitching additions that include Yusei Kikuchi and Kyle Hendricks. Jansen, 37, is past his prime days that he had when he was with the Los Angeles Dodgers for 12 seasons but is still an impactful arm in the bullpen.

Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

He spent the past two seasons with the Boston Red Sox, where he was named an All-Star in 2023 with 29 saves and a 3.63 ERA. In 2024, Jansen recorded 27 saves with 62 strikeouts in 54.2 innings, and boasted a 3.29 ERA.

Jansen is one of the greatest closers to ever play the sport. His 447 saves rank fourth all-time and is the most among active players. Jansen now enters his 16th MLB season with the hope to continue filling up a very strong resume, and he returns to Los Angeles but this time in the American League.

The Angels are looking to take a step forward in 2025

The Angels needed to enhance their bullpen after they traded All-Star closer Carlos Estevez last season, and they did so by signing one of the top arms remaining in the market. Los Angeles is looking to improve after a rough 2024 season that saw them finish last in the AL West with a 63-99 record.

Spring Training begins in less than two weeks, and the Angels’ shocking move for Jansen indicates their desire to take a big step forward in 2025, especially on the pitching front.