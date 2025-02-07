Yankees lose another high-upside infield target to Angels

Credit: Peter Aiken-Imagn Images

The Yankees have been playing the waiting game all offseason, hoping prices for free-agent infielders would drop. That patience, however, has led to them missing out on several high-upside targets, with Yoan Moncada being the latest to sign elsewhere.

The Los Angeles Angels secured the former White Sox third baseman on a one-year, $5 million deal this week, leaving the Yankees with dwindling options as spring training nears.

Moncada Was a Risk Worth Taking

While Moncada’s injury history made him a risky addition, his upside was clear. He played only 12 games in 2024 but managed a .275/.356/.400 slash line over 45 plate appearances. In 2021, when he was last fully healthy, he hit .263/.375/.412 with 14 home runs, 61 RBIs, and a 120 wRC+. His switch-hitting ability and past success against both lefties and righties would have made him a valuable asset, particularly in Yankee Stadium.

Credit: Peter Aiken-Imagn Images

Despite the concerns, the Yankees did request his medicals earlier this offseason, signaling at least some level of interest. But with Cashman reluctant to spend aggressively, Moncada ultimately landed in Anaheim on a team-friendly deal that the Yankees could have easily matched.

The Yankees Are Running Out of Options

With Moncada off the board, the Yankees may have to pivot to the trade market if they want to make a meaningful upgrade at third base. The free-agent options left aren’t exactly inspiring, though Brendan Rodgers could be a possibility if the price is right. The former Rockies infielder has starting experience and has been relatively healthy in recent years, but he’ll likely cost more than Moncada did.

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

For now, it looks like the Yankees are content rolling into spring training with Oswald Peraza, Oswaldo Cabrera, and DJ LeMahieu competing for the job. That trio doesn’t exactly scream stability, and given LeMahieu’s age and Peraza’s limited offensive upside, it’s hard to see this arrangement producing an above-average solution.

What’s Next?

Unless Cashman finds a creative trade option, the Yankees are taking a gamble at third base. The team has made significant improvements elsewhere this offseason, but leaving a major hole in the infield could come back to haunt them. With another viable option now off the board, the pressure is on to find an answer before Opening Day.