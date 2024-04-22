Top 10 NFL MVP Candidates for the 2024 Season

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Breaking down the TOP 10 MVP candidates for the NFL’s 2024 season! There are some veterans and fast risers next season, but as always, the list starts with Patrick Mahomes.

10) Aaron Rodgers

Last year absolutely tanked Aaron Rodgers’ stock, and his off-field commentary certainly doesn’t help either, but this is still one of the greatest QBs of all time. There’s a chance that with Garrett Wilson and Mike Williams as his primary pass catchers he could return to his 2020-2022 numbers, especially since the Jets have improved their offensive line. The supporting cast leaves no excuse for Rodgers this year, who has a chance to take the Jets to the Super Bowl for the first time since 1969.

9) Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott was remarkable for the Cowboys last season, and while his postseason production always leaves a lot to be desired, the regular season play is brilliant. Last year he threw for a league-best 36 touchdowns while cutting his interception rate down from 3.8% to 1.5%. The Cowboys are still one of the better teams in a weak NFC conference, and he could have the production and team success needed to win the award (in the regular season.) READ MORE: Giants plummet in 2024’s five-year NFL Draft team analysis rankings

8) Joe Burrow

Coming back from an injury and down season, Joe Burrow is still one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, and we could see the Bengals return to prominence after a lost season. Similarly to Josh Allen, his best years have always coincided with an even better year from a contemporary, and their ability to put up gaudy numbers while also giving their team plenty of success is impressive.

7) Brock Purdy

Call him a game manager all you want, but Brock Purdy finished in the top 5 in NFL MVP voting last season for a reason. He led the NFL in QBR, Passer Rating, Touchdown%, and steadily improved as the season went on. From weeks 10-17, Purdy had an NFL best 92.1 Offensive Grade, and the 49ers have the supporting cast to make sure his excellent play results in remarkable counting stats. READ MORE: Giants’ roster ranked among the worst in the NFL pre-draft

6) CJ Stroud

Last season, C.J. Stroud took home Offensive Rookie of the Year and likely would have finished higher in MVP voting had he played all 17 games this season. The second-year QB now has Stefon Diggs in addition to an already excellent receiving core, and the Houston Texans could surge as the best team in the AFC. If Stroud takes that year 2 leap, he might just run away with the MVP award.

5) Tyreek Hill

Tyreek Hill has a strong passer behind center to help his production match the ungodly physical abilities at his disposal. Racking up 1,799 yards as a receiver last year, the dynamic playmaker is truly one of the best receivers of our generation. While Justin Jefferson is arguably the better receiver, we don’t exactly know who he’ll be catching passes from, so Hill positions himself as the best receiver for this spot. READ MORE: Giants named one of four teams who should trade back in the draft

4) Christian McCaffrey

Christian McCaffery is the best non-QB in the NFL, and while again this is a quarterback award due to positional value, he has had the best case to win the award out of all non-QBs. He hauled in 564 yards in the passing game and rushed for a league-best 1,459 yards on top of that, and if he were to play 17 games this season, he might be able to combine for over 2,100 scrimmage yards.

3) Lamar Jackson

The reigning NFL MVP cannot be lower than three on this list, and one could argue he’s the best positioned candidate for the award with the bevy of weapons at Baltimore’s disposal. It’s likely that the Ravens are either the first or second seed this year, and Lamar Jackson’s production doesn’t match just how good he was as a passer and runner. He’s a Hall of Famer in the making, but can he reach the three-MVP mark before even Patrick Mahomes does?

2) Josh Allen

Not having Stefon Diggs will hurt the Buffalo Bills, but Allen still has enough to win the AFC East and put up the individual numbers to win MVP. He’s been great but never won the award outright, even though one could argue he deserved it last season. He’s consistently one of the three best QBs in football every year, and perhaps an elite season without his WR1 would boost the narrative for him.

1) Patrick Mahomes

